BT and Toshiba Launch Groundbreaking Quantum Communication Service

At an event held yesterday at BT Tower, London, BT, Toshiba and EY announced the launch of a world-first commercial trial of a quantum secured metro network (QSMN). The infrastructure aims to connect various customers across London, securing the transmission of valuable data and information between multiple physical locations over standard fiber-optic links using quantum key distribution (QKD). BT and Toshiba originally announced their commitment to creating a trial network in October 2021. “The brand-new network will connect sites in London’s Docklands, the City and the M4 corridor, and will provide data services secured using QKD and post-quantum cryptography (PQC),” the statement read. The network’s first commercial customer, EY, will utilize the network to connect two of its sites in London located in Canary Wharf and London Bridge. The network will be operated by BT, providing a range of quantum-secured services, including dedicated high bandwidth end-to-end encrypted links, all of which are delivered over Openreach’s private fiber networks. QKD hardware and key management software will be provided by Toshiba. In the network, QKD keys will be combined with the in-built ethernet security, based on public key based encryption, which will enable the resultant keys to be used to encrypt the data.

The London quantum secured metro network services trial will connect three nodes: Slough, the West End and the City

Preparation, technical deployment and testing for the network took place in late 2021. This included equipment deployment in racks, adding security systems and resilience testing and finally running and optimizing the network. Although the official launch of the network took place yesterday, it has been running since early April, and will operate for an initial period of up to three years. QKD plays a fundamental role in protecting networks and data against growing cyber-attacks from quantum computing. The London network represents a crucial step towards reaching the UK government’s strategy to become a quantum-enabled economy. The UK Government’s “strategic intent” over the next 10 years is to create a ‘quantum enabled economy,’ in which quantum technologies are an integral part of the UK’s digital backbone and advanced manufacturing base, unlock innovation across sectors to drive growth and help build a thriving and resilient economy and society and contribute significant value to the UK’s prosperity and security. To achieve this, the UK Government aims to make the UK a global center of excellence in quantum science and technology development, the ‘go-to’ place for quantum companies or for global companies to locate their quantum activities and a preferred location for investors and global talent. Speaking at the launch, Howard Wilson, CTO of BT, said: “Our 2030 ambition is to be the world’s most trusted connector of people, devices and machines.” He added that “quantum technology is with us – we are in a global race. Communication services are more critical than ever. Quantum computers will soon be powerful enough to challenge much of the world’s cryptography. This presents a significant threat to to the way business is done and, therefore, an opportunity. Communication services are more critical than ever.” “Quantum-enabled technologies are expected to have a profound impact on how society and business operate in the future, but they are remarkably complex to understand, develop and build: in particular, ensuring that the end-to-end service designs meet the stringent security requirements of the market. I’m incredibly proud that BT and Toshiba have successfully united to deliver this unique network, and with EY as our first trial customer, we are paving the way for further commercial explorations for quantum technologies and their use in commercial and societal applications in the future,” he commented. Wilson added that this is a significant moment in the UK’s journey towards a quantum-enabled economy, although we’re not there yet: “Further investment commitments will be required to broaden the study of quantum technologies that will contribute to this new economy, including quantum computing, quantum cryptography and quantum communications. We look forward to working with our government and industry partners to continue the momentum BT has started and shaping the UK’s quantum strategy.”

From left to right: Howard Wilson (BT), Shunsuke Okada (Toshiba), Andrew Lord (BT), Andrew Shields (Toshiba), Praveen Shankar (EY) and Mark Funnell (National Composites Centre)