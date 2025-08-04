Why CISOs Should Bet on Startups in Today’s Cybersecurity Market

The cybersecurity sector is suited to innovation and rapid adaptation driven by the evolving threat landscape and emerging technologies. Such traits are synonymous with startup companies, often at the forefront of novel tools and technologies. In an era where advanced technologies such as AI and quantum are set to transform cyber threat actors’ capabilities, such approaches will be crucial for securing organizations against new and future threats. However, the cybersecurity marketplace has become more challenging for new players to break into. This is partly due to global economic instability, resulting in declining investment opportunities. Another factor is the trend towards “platformization,” where established cybersecurity firms are developing broader product offerings, often via acquisitions, to reduce the need for multiple vendors and tools. Despite the temptation to take the safe option of using a small number of well-known vendors to make up an organization’s security architecture, CISOs should still strongly consider what startups have to offer. This could be crucial for filling gaps in their security stack and getting ahead of new threats before it’s too late.

The Cybersecurity Startup Environment Challenging Economic Environment and Marketplace As a relatively young industry, cybersecurity is home to a large number of companies. However, as the market becomes increasingly crowded, the opportunities for new companies to compete and prosper are declining. There are currently over 4000 cybersecurity companies across the globe. Paul McKay, VP, principal analyst at Forrester, told Infosecurity that startups are struggling to gain wide scale adoption of their products and ideas. This is largely due to business and economic factors rather than the products themselves. “The value problem and ability to articulate the business challenge it solves is a struggle for many startups and it is impacting the ability for many firms to be credible with customers and achieve commercial success and have a path to profitability,” McKay noted. Startup funding is another significant challenge. McKay said that while many startups are achieving seed or series A funding, higher interest rates has resulted in reduced exit opportunities through initial public offering (IPO). Saj Huq, chief commercial officer at Plexal, a company that fosters the growth of startups, said he has observed startups experiencing similar challenges in translating innovation into customer adoption. “Early-stage companies often struggle to gain traction, especially in a market where trust, brand recognition and product maturity are critical,” he told Infosecurity. The Shift to Platformization Complex technology stacks, involving multiple tools and vendors, has become a significant concern in cybersecurity. Research by Palo Alto Networks found that 64% of UK organizations cited technology complexity and a lack of interoperability as the most significant challenge in building a sophisticated security posture. Several large vendors have sought to expand their offerings to cover a broader range of cybersecurity services, thereby simplifying end users’ technical architecture and ongoing maintenance. This includes global tech giants like Microsoft and Google. For example, in April 2025, Google unveiled Google Unified Security – a converged AI-powered solution encompassing multiple areas, including cloud security, Google SecOps, secure browsing and threat intelligence. In this landscape, the temptation to use one or a small number of large vendors to cover security technology needs will be strong for many CISOs. The result being that start-ups are often overlooked as viable options for security technologies. The Value of Startups in Cybersecurity Innovative Ideas and Solutions Startups often generate novel approaches to cybersecurity challenges. They look to tackle emerging and big picture issues to stand out in a crowded market. Huq noted that a number of cybersecurity startups he has worked with focused on solutions to challenges posed by emerging technologies like generative AI, deepfakes and quantum computing. Additionally, there is a growing interest in hardware-level security, with the development of solutions that embed security into the architecture itself, in line with secure by design principles. “Startups offer innovation, speed and a forward-looking perspective that can help organizations stay ahead of both current and future cybersecurity challenges. For security leaders, engaging with startups isn't just about solving today's problems – it's about preparing for the problems of tomorrow,” Huq explained. Financial services giant BNY has developed its Ascent Program to partner with startups, recognizing that these companies provide fresh thinking and differentiated capabilities to solve current and future challenges, including in cybersecurity. “These innovative cyber companies help us address issues around AI security, model governance and data protection by challenging assumptions, pressure-testing our defenses, and accelerating the deployment of next-gen AI solutions across our enterprise,” explained Marianna Lopert-Schaye, global head of strategic partnerships and innovation, BNY. Another benefit to startups is their ability to customize their deployments and iterate quickly based on customer feedback. Their agile structure, with limited management layers and processes, enables these firms to pivot quicker compared to larger counterparts. Huq noted, “Security leaders have a unique opportunity to go beyond being just a customer – they can become active startup partners in shaping the development and deployment of innovative solutions.” Diversification in Cybersecurity While the extensive volume of tooling in security tech stacks has become a pain point for security leaders, relying on a single or small number of vendors brings its own problems.

