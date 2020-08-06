Changing the Conversation on Paying Ransoms

In the past couple of weeks, we have seen more news reports about ransomware hits, but with an alleged new twist – the ransom was reportedly paid. Traditionally, industry advice has been to warn against paying an attacker’s ransom, as by doing so you’re funding future crime, both on and offline. However, as evidenced in some recent news, both Garmin and Blackbaud have reportedly paid a ransom of around $10m to attackers after being hit by suspected ransomware – although, at the time of writing, neither company has officially confirmed if this is indeed the case. Nonetheless, the reports have resulted in the debate about whether or not to pay a ransom being re-opened. In a recent Twitter poll, Infosecurity asked Twitter users: Is it ever acceptable to pay the ransom if you are hit by ransomware? The results were not as conclusive as one may have expected, with 47.8% said no, whilst 26.8% said yes and 25.4% opting for “it depends.”

The “it depends” answers revolved around the issue of backups, with some respondents arguing that, if an organization/user has a retention-based offsite backup, then paying the ransom should be avoided. However, if that is not the case and it is essential that the data is retrieved, the consensus was that paying the ransom may be the only option open to the victim(s). As part of a recent webinar hosted by HP and moderated by Ed Amoroso, founder and CEO of TAG Cyber, Infosecurity asked the question of whether it was ever appropriate to pay a ransom. Charles Blauner, partner and CISO in residence at Team8, said that this can “encourage bad behavior” as victims can get insurance to cover it, and recoup the money. “It is not encouraging the right behavior and it should be about risk management and not paying risk off,” he said. Blauner also veered towards the “it depends” option, saying if there is a choice of paying a ransom or declaring bankruptcy, “as a CEO, the responsible thing to your shareholders and employees and customers is to pay the ransom. It is not a healthy place to be where a ransomware attack takes a major corporate entity and brings it to its knees, there has been some failure in the design from a resiliency factor, or something that should have helped mitigate the risk of an attack, and there are smaller entities that are not going to be able to deal with that and are going to be stuck.” The panel also covered the financial factors in the case of the Baltimore ransomware attack, where “the attackers asked for $76,000 and they said no [to paying] and it ended up costing them $18m to rebuild the network.” Kris Lovejoy, EY global cybersecurity leader and former CISO of IBM, said this is now a factor that insurers are considering, adding “insurers are recommending paying the ransomware, and many of the questions I get are ‘how am I supposed to buy Bitcoin if I need to pay these guys off?’ So I do think rational human decisions based on financial dynamics are being made in coordination with the insurance companies to make this recommendation.”

“Paying the ransom isn’t necessarily going to end your troubles”