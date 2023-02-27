Threat intelligence: Why Attributing Cyber-Attacks Matters

Cyber attribution is a sensitive subject, not least because of the potential political fallout. Even when cybersecurity experts observed an explosion of wiper malware attacks targeting Ukraine during the current conflict, many did not venture to point the finger directly at the Russian state.

Even the HermeticWiper malware which was launched on February 23, 2022, one day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has still not been formally attributed.

For many threat intelligence analysts, however, attributing cyber-attacks is fundamental to defending against them.

Strategize and Predict Future Attacks

First, many argue that attribution is valuable for the victim’s immediate incident response.

“Attribution really matters because it allows you to think about how you can best strategize and predict future attacks,” Alex Leslie, a cyber threat intelligence researcher at Recorded Future, summarized on Infosecurity’s February 2023 podcast.

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro explains in a blog that attribution can help identify if victims are a target or collateral damage, better understand the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) used during an attack to enhance detection and response, and help the board see the investment value in new security tools. say in literature posted

According to Feike Hacquebord, a senior threat researcher at Trend Micro, some of his peers’ reluctance to discuss attribution comes from the confusion between technical attribution, which consists in identifying sets of threat activity and analyzing patterns, and legal or political attribution, which links these sets to nation-states – and can sometimes lead to the prosecution of individuals.

“When we talk about attribution at Trend Micro, we’re only referring to technical attribution, devoid of legal or political purposes. The primary role of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams is analyzing intrusion sets, not groups or people.”

On the other hand, Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud, does not refrain from including state affiliation in its attribution process. However, Shanyn Ronis, a senior manager in Mandiant's threat intelligence team, told Infosecurity that understanding how an adversary operates and being able to anticipate what they do and how they might shift their TTPs over time is more important than understanding who is on the other side.

“Let’s say you’ve blocked an attack and remediated it or contained it – how do you guarantee that you’ll be able to block them again if they come after you in a different way? The best way to do that is to get some degree of knowledge,” Ronis added.

Cross-Checking Data

To acquire this knowledge, Jamie Collier, an EMEA senior threat intelligence advisor at Mandiant, explained: CTI analysts need first to work hand in hand with incident response teams to identify two types of data: evidence on the ‘crime scene’ (who has been targeted by an attack, what devices have been accessed by third parties, which part of the system has been infected, what the indicators of compromise (IOCs) are, etc.), and intelligence about the perpetrators (what their TTPs are, what tools they are using, what infrastructure they are using, what level of sophistication is the attack on, what their motivations can be, etc.).