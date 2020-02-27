CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

The CyberCenturion final took place at innovation center Plexal in east London this week, with team ‘Highway to HAL’ crowned the winners of the competition for 2020.

CyberCenturion is an annual online schools/youth contest designed to encourage youngsters into the challenging and exciting world of cybersecurity to help address the current skills shortage in the industry.

Led by Northrop Grumman and delivered in partnership with Cyber Security Challenge UK, this year’s competition began back in September 2019 with 2000 players registering. Several qualifying rounds on the theme of industry 4.0 were held over the proceeding months, whittling the competing teams down to the last 15 that took part in the grand finale on Wednesday February 26.

The final saw the teams tasked with protecting and maintaining a fictional, fully-connected factory, mitigating maintenance issues, optimizing supply chains and identifying crucial efficiency opportunities. Prizes for the winning team included an all-expenses paid trip to the US courtesy of sponsor Northrop Grumman

“As we enter the second decade of the 21st Century, the fourth industrial revolution is driving interconnectivity, automation and artificial intelligence in our everyday lives,” said Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman UK & Europe. “Knowing how to secure personal information on home computers and mobiles to defending critical national infrastructure against attack is vital.”