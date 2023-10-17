CyberMonth: Is MFA Enough to Protect You Against Cyber-Attacks?

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is one of the recommended cybersecurity measures that is being championed during Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Despite this, experts warn that this security measure is no longer strong enough to protect users from cyber-attacks in 2023.

MFA requires users to provide two or more factors to verify their identity when logging in to an account or performing a sensitive action.

It is an evolution of two-factor authentication (2FA), which has been in existence since 1986 when RSA, a security company, introduced its first password-generating key fob. 2FA and MFA were used in fringe applications in the 1990s and early 2000s. It was only when smartphones became mainstream that MFA started taking off.

What Are the Four Types of MFA?

Most big tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and Apple, offer several MFA login options.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced it would start mandating MFA for all privileged AWS accounts from mid-2024.

MFA can be based on several different factors that are divided into four categories:

Knowledge factors : something the user knows, such as a password, PIN, or security question answer

: something the user knows, such as a password, PIN, or security question answer Possession factors : something the user has, such as a smartphone, security token, or smart card

: something the user has, such as a smartphone, security token, or smart card Inherence factors : something the user is, such as a fingerprint, facial scan, or voice recognition

: something the user is, such as a fingerprint, facial scan, or voice recognition Location factors: in a zero-trust cybersecurity environment, your physical location can be an authentication factor

Speaking to Infosecurity, Roger Grimes, a data-driven defense evangelist at cybersecurity awareness company KnowBe4, recommends using MFA over passwords when possible: “It cuts down on around half of phishing attacks.”

Not All MFA Methods Are Phishing-Resistant

However, not all MFA methods are created equal, and many can still be hacked.

“Over 70% of MFA options are nearly as easy to hack with social engineering and phishing emails as using passwords,” Grimes said.

Push-based MFA, where the user receives a notification message to a secondary location to ‘Approve’ or ‘Deny’ whenever anyone tries to log on, SMS-based MFA and email-based MFA are all subject to being hacked.

These three techniques, which use one-time-passwords, are among the most common MFA methods.

However, they are vulnerable to basic phishing attacks involving techniques like business email compromise (BEC) or SIM-swapping.

“It doesn’t take a sophisticated hacker to hack these types of MFA; you just need to follow the steps of current phishing kits,” Grimes warns.

“That’s why the message the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and other cybersecurity organizations promote should be to use phishing-resistant MFA.”

Most phishing-resistant MFA options use Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) standard protocols.

FIDO standards are a set of open, standardized authentication protocols developed and maintained by the non-profit FIDO Alliance, created in 2013.

FIDO authentication is based on public key cryptography, which is more secure than password-based authentication and is more resistant to phishing and other attacks.