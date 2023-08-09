The UK Electoral Commission's (EC) notification of a data breach on August 8 reveals a concerning timeline of events, featuring an unknown threat actor interfering with an agency linked to democratic processes and potentially exposing millions of British citizens' data, igniting discussions among cybersecurity experts.

The cybersecurity community has already begun to dissect the information available from the EC’s notification about the cyber-attack. Infosecurity spoke to our network of cybersecurity experts to answer some of the questions you may have about the incident.

Is the Data Exposure Cause for Concern?

During the cyber-attack, the perpetrators had access to the Commission’s servers, which held the EC’s email, control systems, and copies of the electoral registers.

This included the name and address of anyone in the UK who was registered to vote between 2014 and 2022. Also included was any personal data contained in email system of the Commission.

Personal data affected by this incident:

Name, first name and surname.

Email addresses (personal and/or business).

Home address

Contact telephone number (personal and/or business).

Content of the webform and email that may contain personal data.

Any personal images sent to the Commission.

Home address in register entries

Date on which a person achieves voting age that year.

“It's highly concerning that names and addresses appear to have been stolen in this attack – if this data is leaked then people can find citizens’ addresses just from their names,” said Jamie Moles, Senior Technical Manager at ExtraHop.

Others have argued that this data breach is not as calamitous as some say because the data can all be accessed by the publicly.

Speaking to Infosecurity, William Thomas, CTI Researcher at Equinix Threat Analysis Center & Co-Founder of Curated Intelligence, said: “Many of my peers and fellow security experts have played devil’s advocate by stating that it’s possible to buy the electoral voter registration database, and that many services do this, such as http://192.com. Therefore, the severity of this breach could be overhyped.”

Thomas said that this analysis focuses too much on the database itself and ignores the bigger picture that a suspected state-sponsored APT group has been potentially reading every email and document belonging to the UK Electoral Commission that supports our democracy, potentially looking for weaknesses.

Andrew Bolster, Senior Manager of R&D at Synopsys Software Integrity Group, added: “This intrusion into the internal electoral register – particularly the exposure of registrants’ records who had opted out of the public register – could pose a significant risk to citizens if correlated with other datasets such as credit records and company registration data.”

Is the Timeline of the Breach Worrying?

There is quite clearly a resounding ‘yes’ in answer to this question. The timeline seems shocking because the threat actor had access to the Electoral Commissions networks for 15 months undetected.

The other worry is the time from detection to notifying the public – the intrusion was first identified in October 2022 but the public notification did not occur until August 2023.

Timeline:

August 2021: Hostile actor gains access to systems

October 2022: Incident identified

August 8, 2023: Electoral Commission notifies the public.

Thomas said the most concerning aspect of the long term access the hostile actor had is that the UK government may not know what exactly the adversary has stolen or the ultimate end goal of the operation.