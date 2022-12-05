Tackling the Scourge of Malicious Streaming Sites During this Year’s FIFA World Cup

Amid the off-the-field controversies, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is well and truly up and running, with all the drama, excitement, elation and despair you would expect from football’s premier event.

However, the choice of venue has meant a lower than usual amount of fans reportedly being able to attend in person – caused by factors like cost, infrastructure issues and time of year.

Early reports suggest that this has led to higher-than-average global TV audience figures, with this year’s tournament generating record views, according to FIFA.

As has been previously reported by Infosecurity, there is an enormous appetite for using illegal streaming websites to view and download high-profile sporting events, music, films and TV shows. This in turn offers a huge opportunity for cyber-criminals to strike – by setting up fake streaming websites purporting to show the event but instead enticing users into downloading malware or giving away payment information.

Timothy Morris, chief security advisor at Tanium, explained: “Fake streaming sites have been around a while but will take advantage of large events (concerts, sports, celebrity news, etc.) to entice users to install malware. They are becoming more sophisticated because they are more seamless and difficult to detect.”

Unsurprisingly, cyber-criminals are heavily targeting this year’s World Cup in this manner. Research from Zscaler ThreatLabz in November 2022 observed a “significant spike” in streaming sites with newly registered domains. The researchers found that many of these websites claiming to offer free streaming of FIFA World Cup matches are malicious, instead redirecting users and prompting them to enter payment card details or download malware. They noted that “similar templates for fake streaming sites appeared in 2020 during the Tokyo Olympics.”

Speaking to Infosecurity about the findings, Deepen Desai, CISO and VP security research at Zscaler, highlighted new techniques being employed by these threat actors, firstly to lure users into entering their malicious sites. “In a new trend, Zscaler ThreatLabz has observed such fake streaming sites links being posted on legitimate sites related to social networking, blogging and forums like Xiaomi, Reddit, OpenSea and LinkedIn, increasing attacker’s chances that a user would click on the link,” he commented.

In addition, threat actors are using novel approaches to spread malware via these sites. “These attacks are not limited to stealing payment card details, but attackers are also using the event to spread adware and malware,” added Desai.

“We have seen FIFA-themed adware claiming to offer free streaming but instead redirects users to unrelated sites for betting, auto trading, etc. Apart from this, ThreatLabz has observed different malware families using search engine optimization (SEO) manipulation techniques to serve the malware specially via PDF files.”

Education, Education, Education

One of the main approaches to mitigating this threat is making users aware of the risks of trying to stream live matches online and showing extreme caution when doing so. After all, such websites are generally promoted by criminals through techniques like phishing. Mike Parkin, senior technical engineer at Vulcan Cyber, explained: “User education and awareness really are key here. Ultimately, these attacks rely heavily on social engineering to convince victims to visit and interact with malicious sites.”