Nation State Interference During the US Presidential ‘Pandemic Election’

The 2020 US Presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most bitterly fought campaigns in modern memory, reaching levels of animosity that surpass even the Trump-Clinton contest of four years ago. Emotive topics such as COVID-19 and the role of policing will be at the heart of this election, and these tense issues, alongside the highly polarized nature of the electorate, ensure there will be a fertile ground for misinformation campaigns from nation state actors seeking to influence the outcome of the election. Such a phenomenon was observed recently in the so-called ‘Brexit election’ in the UK in December 2019, following which the UK government’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) described Russia as a “highly capable cyber-actor.” Extra Dangers Posed by the Pandemic The threat of nation state actors interfering in the democratic process is heightened further given that this year’s Presidential election is taking place amid a global pandemic. People are spending far more time indoors and using the internet as a greater source of content and entertainment as a result, while many of the campaigning events are taking place virtually due to the continued restrictions on large gatherings. It is not difficult to conclude that the election battleground’s shift to the digital space will provide additional opportunities to influence the electorate digitally compared with 2016.

Theresa Payton, CEO and president of Fortalice Solutions and former White House CIO explained: “We’re in front of our screens probably more than we were pre-pandemic and that means nation states can up their game on manipulation and misinformation campaigns as they have an audience tuned in all day long.” Understanding the additional dangers posed by nation state actors to this particular election cycle, and finding ways to negate them, is therefore vital. The issue of ‘fake news’ being spread by nation state actors on social media was widely discussed back in 2016, and there are plenty of reasons to think it will emerge again, especially given the growing reliance on the online space at the current time. Brandon Hoffman, CISO at NetEnrich, said: “The number one way foreign powers will influence this election is through widespread disinformation campaigns. It is likely the majority of the campaigns will come from platforms that don’t have or don’t require strict vetting of source material. Platforms like video sharing sites and social media will be hotbeds of disinformation campaigns.” The issue is likely to be exacerbated in this year’s election due to the rise of virtual campaigning and fundraising events as a result of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, as this provides extra opportunities for manipulation. Payton noted: “We’re now having messages delivered that are not in person or in the normal realm. The DNC convention in America, for example, went on from a remote location with people videoing in – some are recorded and so the opportunity to take snippets of videos and audio, manipulate them using deepfake technology and then play those shorter snippets, is definitely a possibility.” Addressing Misinformation on Social Media Social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter have undoubtedly taken greater strides in recent years to try and address the spread of this kind of content on their platforms. For instance, since June 2020, Facebook has started flagging content from state-controlled media outlets, while at the end of last year, Twitter announced a ban on political advertising ahead of the 2020 US election. Payton welcomes these changes, as they provide a reminder to people that there is no vetting taking place on the content going up on such platforms, and she also acknowledged that major strides have been made in their algorithms to detect fake personas. Nevertheless, she believes this is nowhere near enough to prevent the spread of misinformation being shared across these platforms. In Payton’s view, this is because there is a lack of incentive for social media firms to bring in such measures due to the nature of their business models. “These platforms were built to connect you and me and allow us to share things that are mutual interests and they want to be the primary platform you stay on all day long. The way they make money is on engagement and interaction because that translates into selling ads to other companies. So the more engagement you have, including arguing, negative posting and things going viral, the more money the social media companies make,” she outlined. According to Payton, a serious effort to stop misinformation campaigns being spread requires far more collaboration between social media giants. She would like to see them combine to create a fusion center to deal with all global misinformation and manipulation cases, and treat all reports as if they are cyber-incidents. She also believes there should be much greater vetting of companies that buy adverts.

