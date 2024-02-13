Read more about cyber-threats to 2024 elections:

Upcoming US, UK, and South Korea elections are the most likely to face cyber interference, according to a new report published by threat-informed defense solution provider Tidal Cyber.

These three countries face adversaries from all four ‘priority’ adversary countries – namely China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Other countries holding elections in 2024 that face high levels of election cyber interference threats include India, Belgium, Pakistan, Belarus, Mexico, Georgia and Indonesia.

“These represent top potential hotspots for cyber defenders supporting organizations involved in or related to elections in these areas,” the Tidal Cyber report, published on 12 February, highlighted.

Among those, India, Pakistan, Belarus, and Indonesia face the strongest underlying concerns of cyber threats specifically targeting the electoral infrastructure.

Tidal Cyber assessed that these countries could be targeted not only by general information manipulation campaigns and cyber-attacks during the elections but also by attacks that could disrupt, or even suspend, the electoral process itself.

Venezuela, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia also face threats to their electoral infrastructure although they were not among the top ten countries likely to face the highest levels of election cyber interference threats.

Two-Thirds of Countries Holding 2024 Elections to Face Cyber Threats

In the report, Tidal Cyber analyzed 64 countries holding elections in 2024 to assess the probability of cyber interference during these events.

“Leaning on the definitions provided in the 2021 US Intelligence Community Assessment, Foreign Threats to the US 2020 Federal Election, we define ‘election cyber interference threat’ as the potential for cyber adversary-driven malicious activity targeting the technical aspects of democratic election processes,” Tidal Cyber researchers explained.

“The study mainly focuses on foreign sources of cyber election interference (emanating from outside the target country) – specifically those associated with the four clear top perpetrator countries (Russia, China, Iran and North Korea), as cited by both US officials and major security vendors.”

Out of 64 countries analyzed, 20 of them (31%) were found to face high interference threats.

Nearly two-thirds (41 countries, or 64%) face at least one state-backed cyber threat actor attributed to Russia, China or Iran.

Under half (27 countries) face state-backed actors associated with multiple priority adversary countries.