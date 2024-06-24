China-Based RedJuliett Targets Taiwan in Cyber Espionage Campaign

The group also conducted network reconnaissance via vulnerability scanning or attempted exploitation against over 70 academic, government, think tank, and technology organizations in Taiwan, as well as multiple de facto embassies operating on the island.

The hacking group compromised 24 organizations, including government agencies in Taiwan, Laos, Kenya and Rwanda.

In a report published on June 24, Insikt Group, Recorded Future’s research team, shared its findings on the campaigns.

RedJuliett, a likely Chinese state-sponsored group, conducted cyber espionage campaigns targeting Taiwan from November 2023 to April 2024, according to cybersecurity provider Recorded Future.

Approximately 60% of RedJuliett’s identified victim organizations were in Taiwan, with others in Hong Kong, South Korea, Laos, the United States, Rwanda, Kenya and Djibouti.

Exploiting Vulnerable Appliances and SQL Injections

RedJuliett exploited known vulnerabilities in internet-facing appliances for initial access. These include network edge devices such as firewalls, virtual private networks (VPNs), and load balancers.

The group also attempted structured query language (SQL) injection and directory traversal exploits against web and SQL applications.

In some cases, Insikt Group researchers observed the group conducting post-exploitation activity using open-source webshells and exploiting a known elevation of privilege vulnerability in the Linux operating system (OS).

RedJuliett used the open-source VPN software SoftEther to administer operational infrastructure consisting of both threat actor-controlled servers leased from virtual private server (VPS) providers and compromised infrastructure belonging to three Taiwanese universities.