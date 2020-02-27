RSAC: Raucous Panel Debates Huawei Risk to US Supply Chain Security

Donald (Andy) Purdy, chief security officer at Huawei Technologies USA, levelled some harsh criticism aim at the US government during a panel at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. Purdy was participating in an extremely animated and contentious panel on supply chain security. In his opening remarks, Purdy asked (rhetorically) if the US is ready for its “worst day” with communication and supply chain resilience. He went on to ask if it was, in fact, effective risk mitigation for the US to rip and replace Huawei equipment and argued that there are other, more important areas of risk that should be focused on. “There are other attack vectors,” Purdy said. “Are we going to consider a vendor trusted just because they are not headquartered in China? One thing I’ve learned at this conference is that you can’t trust anyone.” Huawei has been banned from federal networks in the US by law after it was alleged that the Chinese network equipment vendor was integrating backdoors into its 5G technologies. The US has also pressured its allies, including the UK, to block Huawei equipment. Katie Arrington, cyber information security officer of acquisitions at the US Department of Defense (DoD) argued strongly in support of the government ban on Huawei as a way to lower risk. “You can’t secure everything,” Arrington admitted, “but we have our own data and the recommendation was made to take Huawei out for a very specific reason.” She added that the law is the law, and US lawmakers have passed a law banning Huawei.

“Our job at the DoD is to make sure that you’re safe, that we’re doing our best to reduce the risk,” she said. “We have our data and there are reasons why we are doing the things that we are doing.” Purdy repeatedly replied to Arrington with the question of whether or not America is ready for the worst possible day. He also asked Arrington to respond to the accusation that at least five nations in the world can virtually implant hidden backdoors in hardware and software. “Please help America be safer to help figure out how we can come up with uniform standards and conformance programs, testing and continuous monitoring, to help make sure we’re safe,” Purdy said. Arrington shot back defiantly stating that the DoD is already doing continuous monitoring. She repeated that the classified intelligence that she has been privy to made it clear that Huawei’s 5G is an “exacerbated big risk. “When you are willing to convey control to another country, that is a problem in the US, end of story. Period,” she said.

