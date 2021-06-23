ScamsAwarenessFortnight - Adopting a Zero Trust Mindset to Tackle Fraud

Organizations have faced a surge in cyber-threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, with malicious actors looking to take advantage of the economic uncertainties brought about by the crisis and the shift to remote working. One area in which this has manifested is scams, with tactics like business email compromise (BEC) and phishing rising substantially in the past 15 months. As well as targeting fewer protected staff members to targeting companies, fraudsters have been able to use the health, economic and social consequences of COVID-19 as effective lures. For example, fraudsters are capitalizing on government financial relief schemes to trick businesses into giving away sensitive information, including payment details.

As we enter this year’s Scams Awareness Fortnight, running from 14-27 June, the world is slowly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, largely thanks to the rapid development and rollout of vaccines. With life expected to return to some form of normality over the coming months in many countries, will this impact the types of scams businesses face, and what can they do to bolster their fraud defenses in this landscape?

Potential Shifts in Fraud Landscape

Fraudsters are renowned for their ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances, an attribute that has been painfully evidenced during COVID-19. As societies open up and various activities that were prevented by lockdown restrictions become possible once again, it is safe to assume that scammers will respond in kind. Petter Nylander, CEO at Besedo, explained: “With the world beginning to open up and social activities, ticketed events and even holidays looking like a possibility once again this summer, fraudsters are continuously shifting and refining their scams. They will adapt to new behaviors, and online platforms need to adapt too.”

Another area we are likely to see fraudsters respond to is the changes in working practices that will continue to occur over the coming months. While many businesses are reopening their offices, it is expected that a large proportion of workers will only return on a part-time basis, continuing to work from home at least partially. According to Raj Samani, McAfee fellow and chief scientist at McAfee, this model potentially opens new avenues for fraudsters to strike. He outlined: “With many of us now splitting our professional lives between our homes and the office, cyber-criminals will be quick to adapt their tactics – creating a whole host of new scams which businesses must be aware of. The threat for businesses is also intensified by the fact that many employees are accessing work files and information across both corporate and personal devices.”

Ramses Gallego, international chief technology officer, at Micro Focus, concurred, adding: “Scams Awareness Fortnight is a great opportunity to highlight the additional challenges that businesses are now facing, particularly with the shift towards a hybrid workforce. A distributed workforce not only creates new attack vectors for cyber-criminals, but it also risks employees who are still adjusting to a changing workstyle falling victim to a clever scam.”

Additionally, organizations must remain mindful that fraudsters will continue to exploit the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, for example, is likely to be a particular target in this regard. Rory Duncan, security go to market leader UK at NTT Ltd., noted: “Following the events of the last year, we must do more than ever to protect people against scams. Cyber-criminals will continue to exploit significant global events such as the pandemic for their own malicious gain and, unfortunately, in many cases vulnerable individuals have been their target.”

As Nylander put it: “This year’s Scams Awareness Fortnight is a vital reminder of the ever-changing scam landscape and the importance of taking action now, as scammers’ methods grow more sophisticated by the day.”

Employee Awareness Training

Amid this landscape, organizations should be putting in place various measures to protect themselves from scams. This ultimately has to begin with educating workforces about detecting scam messages – whether email, text or other mediums, particularly those containing links, attachments or request that information be sent across. As such, engendering a skeptical, even zero trust, attitude to all communication received is a good starting point. “Many phishing emails are easily identifiable, with glaring errors like incorrect spelling or grammar and overly sensationalist language,” explained Duncan. “But this is not always the case. It’s important that people are wary of emails coming from an unknown source at all times. This especially applies to sources relaying information – and possibly misinformation – about any significant event. With this in mind, we recommend that users do not click on links in emails, but instead that they manually enter the address of the website they need.”