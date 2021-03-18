Cybersecurity and Remote Working: One Year On

This month marks one year since unprecedented lockdown restrictions were first introduced throughout the world, as governments scrambled to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of these measures, non-essential businesses were forced to close their physical premises and move to digital/remote working models in order to continue functioning. This precipitated a virtually overnight shift to remote working for a huge number of people and organizations.

One year on, and despite the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, the situation currently remains very similar, with home working now part of daily life for many people. As we mark the one-year anniversary since stay at home orders were issued, it is worth reflecting on the cybersecurity challenges that organizations and individuals have faced while working remotely during this time, along with exploring what the impact of these may be going forward.

It’s fair to say that, especially at the start of the pandemic, the mass shift to home working caught many organizations by surprise, and they had to pivot quickly simply to ensure their staff were able to fulfil their basic functions while not in the office. Sarb Sembhi, CTO & CISO, explained: “The first thing was to make sure everyone had something they could work from. Then connected to that, was having all the software that they need to make sure they can do the work, including video conferencing software.” Security was therefore often a secondary concern for businesses at this time, and has arguably been playing catch up ever since.

The traditional perimeter architecture, set up to ensure every device, network and endpoint inside corporate walls are secure, evaporated. Instead, employees were spread across multiple locations and connected to different networks, massively expanding the attack surface for cyber-criminals. Anurag Kahol, CTO, Bitglass, noted: “This shift had (and continues to have) massive implications for IT and security teams. In essence, the pandemic killed the perimeter and the legacy security strategies that organizations had leaned upon for years.”

Endpoint Security

A major implication of this new way of working has therefore been a substantial rise in the number of devices and endpoints, offering numerous pathways into organizations’ systems. With some companies not in a position to provide all staff with corporate laptops, particularly at the start of the crisis, numerous people were forced to turn to their own personal devices, such as phones and tablets, for work purposes. Pete Pendlebury, technical director at Cortex Insight, emphasized the scale of the problem: “Getting people remote access to systems and data was one of the major challenges for businesses, because not every company had employees with laptops or systems which enabled remote access into corporate networks. This left businesses scrambling and making decisions on security they wouldn’t normally have done.

“Corners were cut just so businesses could keep operating. One common concern was allowing employees to work from personally owned computers and laptops which, until the start of last year, was something most companies would never have dreamt of letting people do.”

In this context, Brian Honan, CEO, BH Consulting, outlined the enormous challenge of ensuring all devices used for corporate purposes were adequately secured. “How do you ensure patch management carries on as it did beforehand? How do you take the challenge of managing a device that is someone’s own personal device so therefore you can’t enforce your patches on top of them?” he asked. “So you have that challenge of trying to deploy patches, anti-virus software or any other endpoint management measures out to these systems.”

IoT Devices

Another issue revolves around the huge increase in IoT devices in homes over recent years, which regularly have security weaknesses. Sembhi explained: “I think people have got used to the idea of having new devices installed around the house, and there has definitely been a big increase in the number of devices in the smart home. So you’ve got an environment where the home was unprotected, you’re bringing your work equipment home, you’re working from home and now you’re installing these vulnerable devices that can now be used to attack the work environment.”

This hasn’t escaped the notice of cyber-criminals, with a huge rise in IoT malware detected last year.

Rapid Cloud Adoption

In order to help continue the flow of information in the remote working environment, many organizations have accelerated their cloud adoption. While this has helped organizations improve productivity, it has raised additional security concerns. “Moving to the cloud has highlighted many deficiencies in cloud security strategies, especially when it comes to protecting the critical financial and customer data which has been migrated to these cloud systems,” observed Kevin Dunne, president at Pathlock.

Honan concurred, adding that in the rush to migrate to the cloud, proper security features were often not enabled, making organizations far more vulnerable to attack. “Security is something you need to think about before you engage with a new solution or system because we have seen customers take the leap too quickly, setting the systems up with the intention of just surviving as a business, but became victims of cyber-criminals,” he said.