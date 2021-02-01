Interview: Natali Tshuva, CEO and Co-Founder, Sternum

The healthcare industry has been increasingly targeted by cyber-criminals over recent years, and this has been exacerbated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly sensitive nature of the work undertaken by hospitals and research labs makes them lucrative targets for tactics like ransomware, while the often heavily interlinked IT systems and vast range of machinery and devices can make them more vulnerable to being hacked, especially in periods of high stress and pressure for staff.

The explosion in the use Internet of Things (IoT) devices to help treat and manage a variety of medical conditions is adding to healthcare cybersecurity fears, with attacks on these appliances potentially having fatal consequences. To discuss this emerging issue and how organizations should mitigate threats to healthcare IoT devices, Infosecurity caught up with Natali Tshuva, CEO and co-founder of IoT cybersecurity company Sternum.

To what extent have we seen the use of connected devices in hospitals and healthcare institutions grow over recent years, and how do you anticipate this will increase in the future?

We all know that technology touches every aspect of our lives. As we’re aiming to improve our quality of life and life expectancy, medicine is relying more and more on IoT technology. Devices such as pacemakers, insulin pumps and remote monitoring are just some of the many examples of such usage.

A recent report indicated that there are 161 million IoMT devices in use today, and that number is only expected to grow in the coming years. Of course, with the use of this technology, and billions of new devices expected to enter use, the threats of cyber-attacks also increase.

In what ways are these kinds of connected devices vulnerable to being hacked?

Every device connected to a network is vulnerable to attack. There isn’t a device out there that can’t be hacked. This is even truer when we talk about medical devices as they are very different from traditional PCs/servers. Many of them were built many years ago with no security in mind, and due to the unique characteristics and requirements of those devices (low resource usage and real time, embedded software), even new devices are lacking proper security controls.

Exploiting these vulnerabilities can result in collecting personal health information (PHI), gaining access to a hospital’s network, holding it hostage via ransomware and even causing a medical device to malfunction, which could lead to harming a patient.