Why Healthcare Needs More Than AI to Fight Cyber-Attacks

Imagine this: a hospital’s emergency room comes to a standstill. Monitors go dark, patient records become inaccessible and the machines keeping people alive are frozen. A ransomware attack has just struck, and during the chaos, lives hang in the balance. While artificial intelligence (AI) was supposed to be the shield that protected this critical infrastructure, the attackers found a way through. This isn’t a sci-fi plot – this is the grim reality of healthcare under siege, and AI alone isn’t enough to stop it. As ransomware attacks continue to escalate, particularly in healthcare, AI is often marketed as the solution to this crisis. It’s easy to understand why. AI promises to detect threats in real time, anticipate breaches before they happen, and automate responses to cyber-attacks. But while AI is a powerful tool, it isn’t the cure-all the healthcare sector desperately wants. In fact, over-reliance on AI alone may expose even more vulnerabilities, especially in an industry where lives are on the line.

The Reality of Ransomware in Healthcare Ransomware has hit the healthcare sector harder than most industries. Hospitals and healthcare networks hold sensitive patient data, are responsible for critical care systems, and often can’t afford any downtime. These factors make them prime targets for ransomware groups who know the impact of an attack can be devastating. In 2020 alone, ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations cost the industry over $21bn, according to a report by Comparitech. The threat goes beyond financial losses. When ransomware strikes a hospital, it can lead to delayed treatments, forced diversions of emergency patients, and even put lives at risk. The ransomware attack against blood donation center OneBlood is an example of how devasting an attack can become. This raises the stakes for cybersecurity in healthcare to levels unseen in other industries. The question, then, is whether AI alone can provide the level of defense needed in this high-stakes environment. The answer, unfortunately, is no. AI’s Strengths and Weaknesses in Healthcare AI excels at processing large amounts of data quickly, identifying anomalies and flagging potential threats. The ability is valuable in healthcare, where volumes of patient data, medical devices and electronic health records (EHRs) can create a complex landscape. AI can monitor these systems by identifying unusual patterns that could signal a ransomware attack in progress. But there is key caveat in AI’s approach. First, AI systems are only as good as the data they consume. If the ransomware uses a novel method that hasn’t been seen before – such as an unfamiliar encryption technique or a new delivery methodology – AI might miss it. Like technology, ransomware groups are constantly evolving their tactics, making use of polymorphic malware that changes its code to evade detection. This is a significant problem for AI systems, which rely on historical data to predict and detect threats. Healthcare systems, often working with outdated software and legacy systems, can also be vulnerable to this shifting threat landscape. While AI has potential to flag anomalies, it struggles to handle the novel attack vectors that ransomware groups unleash on healthcare institutions. The False Positives Dilemma False positives is another problem that plagues AI solutions in cybersecurity. In healthcare, where false alarms can disrupt care and cause chaos, the stakes are particularly high. An AI system might flag a routine software update or the transfer of a large file as a potential ransomware event, triggering a cascade of unnecessary responses. In hospitals, where time is precious and workflows are tightly managed, these false positives can result in system slowdowns, unnecessary alerts and wasted effort by already stretched-thin IT staff. If AI systems generate too many false positives, hospital staff may begin to ignore alerts altogether, increasing the risk that a real ransomware attack could slip through unnoticed. It is something that is familiar today with non-AI security tools. This type of alert fatigue can render AI defenses virtually useless at critical moments, putting patient safety and data at risk.

"Healthcare systems face unique challenges that make ransomware attacks especially damaging"