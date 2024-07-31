Urgent Blood Appeal Issued in US After Ransomware Attack

An urgent appeal for blood donations has been issued following a ransomware attack on US blood donation center OneBlood.

The non-profit center, headquartered in Florida, said the cyber-attack is impacting its software system, significantly reducing its capacity to collect, test and distribute blood to hospitals in Southeastern US.

In a statement on July 31, Susan Forbes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at OneBlood, explained: “We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational. Manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability.”

“In an effort to further manage the blood supply we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being,” Forbes added.

All blood types are needed, but there is a particularly urgent need for O Positive, O Negative and Platelet donations, the organization added.

Responding to a comment on its X (formerly Twitter) account, OneBlood said it was currently unable to process therapeutic donations.