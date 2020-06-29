Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

Healthcare institutions, particularly hospitals, have long been seen as a tempting target by cyber-criminals. Holding vast swathes of highly sensitive and valuable data, as well as having heavily interlinked IT systems and extensive use of IoT devices, modern organizations are both especially vulnerable and potentially highly lucrative should attacks be successful. Indeed, unlike most industries, cyber-attacks have the potential to directly endanger lives when it comes to healthcare. Additionally, the scale and pressurized nature of the work in institutions like hospitals mean staff, focused on their critical roles, are highly susceptible to making security errors that open the door to cyber-criminals. Raj Samani, chief Scientist and fellow at McAfee, said: “Due to the size and nature of organizations within the healthcare industry, and the data they hold, our health service is often a target for cyber-attackers. The scale and variety of attacks are continually growing and evolving, and the tactics cyber-criminals use can be a combination of traditional phishing and vulnerability exploitation.” Unsurprisingly, the use of ransomware has proven to be a popular mode of attack against hospitals; the WannaCry incident of 2017 impacting the UK’s National Health Service is just one of many reported in recent years. The potentially devastating consequences of an attack on patients could make institutions such as hospitals more likely than others to agree to ransom demands. On a more positive note, recent research from Kaspersky has indicated that healthcare institutions have strengthened their security in light of incidents such as WannaCry; in 2019, there was a decrease globally in the number of attacked medical devices, including doctors’ computers, medical servers and equipment. Additional Threats During COVID-19 However, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen hospitals under renewed focus from cyber-criminals, with institutions like these particularly vulnerable in the midst of a global health crisis.

“The dependency on the efficacy of technology has never had this many life-threatening implications before. The healthcare service will become critically dependent on technology for decision-making processes, such as leveraging semi-autonomous and autonomous robots during surgeries or IoT devices to pump medicine into the human body. These will be significantly handicapped should systems fail during surgeries or consultations or if robotics connected to poorly secured networks are targeted.” Establishing Effective Cybersecurity for Healthcare In anticipation of these additional potential threats, what kinds of approaches do healthcare organizations need to put in place now to ensure they are adequately protected? Firstly, with so many connected devices and systems in the healthcare setting, efforts should be made to separate different aspects of connected systems as much as possible. Heather Paunet, vice-president of product management at Untangle, commented: “For larger systems within the network, such as connected devices or machines, labs and other medical departments, IT departments should create a multi-layered system of checks and balances within the network. Using a next generation firewall as a unified threat management system, IT departments should use captive portal logins, making it easy to identify who is logging into the system or into particular devices. “IT departments should also segment different devices within the network, critical medical equipment such as ventilators, lab equipment, or heart monitors that have any connection to the internet should be separated from workstations pulling up patient records or billing information. This logical separation will ensure if one aspect of the network is compromised it won’t affect critical, life-saving devices or a doctor’s ability to administer care.” A major component of effectively segregating different parts of the system is managing permissions. Emm said: “Having passwords on all external connection points in particular; any place that interfaces with the external network is really important. It’s also about making sure that only people who need to access something have that ability so not having a system which is flat and where there is generalized access to something.”

Implementing patch management properly is another crucial area in a hospital setting. Emm added: “If we think back to 2017, WannaCry exploited a vulnerability for which a patch existed. However, people were vulnerable because that patch hadn’t been rolled out. It’s about having some kind of process in place for when a patch becomes available; perhaps testing it on a local scale to check that it’s stable before doing a roll out.” Staff Awareness Having a staff well-versed on best cybersecurity practices and the policies of individual institutions, fully immersed in the steps that must be taken to protect systems, and ultimately patients, is critical to effective cybersecurity, regardless of how good the policies and technologies are. This is clearly easier said than done in busy hospital settings, with frontline employees such as doctors unlikely to be impressed with any practices that take up their time or hinder their work in any way. A survey among healthcare sector employees in the US and Canada by Kaspersky demonstrated that nearly a third of all respondents (32%) had never received any cybersecurity training from their workplace. Additionally, it found that one in 10 employees in management positions also admitted that they were unaware of a cybersecurity policy in their organization.