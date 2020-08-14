Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

The annual Cost of a Data Breach Report has offered interesting statistics across its 15-year publication cycle, and the 2020 edition has proven to be no exception..

Produced by IBM Security, the report has aimed to put a monetary value on the cost of a data breach, and the amount required to recover form the impact. In a time when we hear about the numbers of details that are available on dark web markets and how easy it is to gain access to major social network’s security, Infosecurity attended a recent IBM webinar on the results of this year’s report.

The webinar was moderated by IBM Security’s Mitch Mayne from X-Force Cyber Threat Intelligence, and featured speakers Wendi Whitmore, global partner of IBM Security Services, and Charles DeBeck, strategic cyber-threat analyst for X-Force IRIS Intel Services. Here are 10 things we learned from this year’s report findings.