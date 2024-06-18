Despite what many doomsayers have been predicting for months, artificial intelligence (AI) has not yet revolutionized cyber threats. Reasons for this include threat actors’ reluctance to use certain AI tools, such as large language models (LLMs), which are not considered reliable enough, but also the mere availability of more advanced AI tools.

However, AI, and particularly generative AI, allows many potential malicious use cases in cyberspace that cyber defenders should prepare to fight against.

During this year’s Infosecurity Europe 2024 conference, Infosecurity collected the perspectives of various cyber threat intelligence professionals about which AI-powered cyber threats are actively exploited, those likely to emerge in the near future, and ones that remain potential threats.

In a presentation at the show, Jon Clay, VP of threat intelligence at Trend Micro, said: “We have not seen a lot of activity from adversaries using AI yet, but we must prepare ourselves.”

Active AI Threats: Basic Phishing, OSINT, Reconnaissance-as-a-Service

The most significant area where Trend Micro has already observed adversaries using AI is phishing.

Clay explained: “With LLM tools, you can craft a clear and concise phishing email in different languages. Some LLM-based tools even allow you to embed a URL within the message. LLMs basically allow you to combine mass phishing and targeted spear phishing.”

However, he added that adversaries were still not using those AI tools at scale because traditional, manually crafted phishing works.

Another area where adversaries can use existing AI tools is for information stealing, more precisely, to sift through a vast amount of data to find relevant compromised data that they can utilize in further attacks.

For this, they most likely use open source LLMs, which can be used without the safeguards implemented in commercial AI chatbots.

In another Infosecurity Europe session, Andy Syrewicze, a technical evangelist at Hornetsecurity, demonstrated how, with a little bit of ruse, threat actors can use AI chatbots, even the most safeguarded commercial ones, to scrape the internet in order to collect data on potential victims – an activity generally known as open source intelligence (OSINT).

For this, threat actors can use jailbreaking techniques, which consists of crafting ingenious prompts in order to ask LLM chatbots to bypass their guardrails.



Guardrails in commercial LLMs have proved efficient against some earlier jailbreak approaches – like the ‘Do Anything Now’ (DAN) method, in which you ask an AI chatbot to impersonate a person called Dan who would do anything they are being asked. However, more recent techniques are still able to bypass guardrails.



For instance, this is the case of the ‘Crescendo’ attack, a multi-turn attack that starts with harmless dialogue and progressively steers the conversation toward the intended, prohibited objective.