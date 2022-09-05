Alleged TikTok Breach Could Expose Two Billion Data Records

Cybersecurity Twitter has been abuzz with analysts tweeting about the discovery of an alleged breach of an insecure server that allowed access to TikTok’s storage, which many believe contained personal user data. Despite this, TikTok had denied the allegations. “34 GB worth of data from TikTok's cloud storage on something called ‘cabinet’ is being shared to save storage. Not a clue on why it's here and what it's used for, but it'll be up for free,” a user posting under the name BlueHornet and using the handle AggressiveCurl tweeted on September 4, 2022. According to some cybersecurity analysts commenting on the supposed breach, this anonymous individual would be responsible for discovering the alleged breach.

A link to two data samples was published, along with a video of one set of database tables. The poster further claims to have extracted two billion records from the database. In a previous tweet, the BlueHornet also claimed to have stolen "internal backend source code." TikTok said the claims of a breach discovered over the weekend were incorrect. “Our security team investigated this statement and determined that the code in question is completely unrelated to TikTok’s backend source code,” a spokesperson said on September 5, 2022. Troy Hunt, an Australian web security consultant, investigated some of the data samples listed in the leaked files and found matches between user profiles and videos posted under those IDs. But some details included in the leak were “publicly accessible data that could have been constructed without breach,” Hunt said. “This is so far pretty inconclusive, some data matches production info, albeit publicly accessible info. Some data is junk, but it could be non-production or test data,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s a bit of a mixed bag so far.” Bob Diachenko, cybersecurity analyst at Security Discovery, confirmed the breach on Twitter but his initial findings appeared to show that the data could have originated from the Hangzhou Julun Network Technology Co., Ltd - a Chinese financial company providing debit and credit cards] - rather than TikTok.

