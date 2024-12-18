A sharp increase in phishing attacks, including a 202% rise in overall phishing messages in the second half of 2024, has been identified by cybersecurity experts.

According to SlashNext’s 2024 Phishing Intelligence Report, a substantial 703% surge in credential phishing attacks was also observed in the same period.

Key findings from the study reveal that users encounter an average of one advanced phishing attack per mailbox every week. Mobile users face up to 600 threats annually, underscoring a shift away from email-only phishing to multichannel approaches.

Among all attack vectors, link-based phishing remains the most prevalent, with 80% of malicious links categorized as zero-day threats – newly created URLs that evade traditional detection methods.

Attack Trends and Methods

The report breaks down phishing tactics into three main categories:

Link-based threats : The leading attack vector, often involving zero-day URLs

Text-based threats : Growing in sophistication, including business email compromise (BEC) and invoice scams

File-based threats: Increasingly leveraging techniques like HTML smuggling to evade detection

Live scanning revealed that most link-based attacks involve zero-day URLs created shortly before being used. These bypass conventional signature-based defenses, requiring organizations to deploy real-time threat analysis tools.

“We know that as we innovate, so will threat actors to find new and novel ways to launch malicious campaigns,” said Nicole Carignan, vice president of strategic cyber AI at Darktrace. “For example, we’ve seen a rise in the abuse of commonly used services and platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Dropbox, for phishing campaigns in 2024.”

Mobile and Multichannel Risks

The analysis also shows phishing expanding beyond email, targeting platforms like SMS, LinkedIn and Microsoft Teams. Mobile threats like smishing and malicious links in messaging apps remain a significant concern. Users face an average of one mobile threat per week, with peaks of three to six during high-activity periods.

Read more on how phishing attacks are reshaping cybersecurity strategies: Microsoft Visio Files Used in Sophisticated Phishing Attacks

Looking Ahead

As attackers increasingly employ AI to generate sophisticated phishing campaigns, organizations must rethink their security frameworks. The SlashNext report predicts a rise in threats across messaging platforms, with attackers exploiting collaboration tools and social engineering tactics. This evolution demands a comprehensive, automated approach to detect and mitigate threats at scale.

“A critical addition to these strategies should be the adoption of passwordless authentication and passkeys,” commented Keeper Security CEO, Darren Guccione.

“These technologies complement existing security measures by reducing reliance on traditional passwords, which remain a prime target for phishing and other credential-based attacks. Passkeys add a layer of security through biometric or device-based authorization, making it harder for attackers to exploit stolen credentials.”

By preparing for these challenges, organizations can better safeguard sensitive data and maintain operational integrity in 2025.