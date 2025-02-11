8Base Ransomware Site Seized, Phobos Suspects Arrested in Thailand

The banner also displayed a message that said: “This hidden site and the criminal content have been seized by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office on behalf of the Office of the Public Prosecutor General in Bamberg.”

On February 10, 2025, the data leak site of 8Base was no longer available. Instead, users could find a banner showing 16 law enforcement agencies, including Europol, the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Law enforcement has seized the dark web leak site of 8Base, a prominent ransomware group, and arrested four alleged members of the related Phobos operation in Thailand.

8BASE has been seized by law enforcement. 8Base is a ransomware group that surfaced in March 2022 and has grown into a notable threat in the cybercrime landscape. pic.twitter.com/QB6WIChZu8

The same day, news outlets in Thailand reported on the arrest of "four European individuals" in Phuket as part of Operation Phobos Aetor.

The quartet is accused by Thai authorities of stealing $16m through ransomware attacks on over 1000 victims worldwide. They are believed to be members of the Phobos ransomware group, which was likely tied to 8Base.

Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) led the operation, which included coordinated raids across four locations where laptops, smartphones and cryptocurrency wallets were seized for forensic analysis.

The CCIB said Swiss and US authorities had issued warrants for the arrest of the four individuals.

Thai local media reports indicate that the four hackers allegedly carried out ransomware attacks on at least 17 Swiss companies between April 2023 and October 2024.

8Base-Phobos Operation Confirmed by Europol

On February 11, Europol confirmed in a press release that these two operations were linked.

"A coordinated international law enforcement action last week has led to the arrest of four individuals leading the 8Base ransomware group," the message said.

The European law enforcement agency said that the four individuals arrested in Thailand were Russian nationals.

"At the same time, 27 servers linked to the criminal network were taken down," Europol added.

As a result of this operation, law enforcement was also able to warn more than 400 companies worldwide of ongoing or imminent ransomware attacks.

In a statement sent to Infosecurity, Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, commented: "The Phobos and 8Base ransomware strains had a significant impact on the UK, with law enforcement providing support to over 200 victims."

“As a result of intelligence obtained during the investigation, the NCA and our policing partners were able to prevent a number of businesses who were targeted by these ransomware strains from succumbing to encryption and becoming victims, therefore mitigating the devastating impact an attack would have had on their companies," he added.