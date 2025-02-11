8Base Ransomware Site Seized, Phobos Suspects Arrested in Thailand

Law enforcement has seized the dark web leak site of 8Base, a prominent ransomware group, and arrested four alleged members of the related Phobos operation in Thailand.
On February 10, 2025, the data leak site of 8Base was no longer available. Instead, users could find a banner showing 16 law enforcement agencies, including Europol, the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).
The banner also displayed a message that said: “This hidden site and the criminal content have been seized by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office on behalf of the Office of the Public Prosecutor General in Bamberg.”
The same day, news outlets in Thailand reported on the arrest of "four European individuals" in Phuket as part of Operation Phobos Aetor.
The quartet is accused by Thai authorities of stealing $16m through ransomware attacks on over 1000 victims worldwide. They are believed to be members of the Phobos ransomware group, which was likely tied to 8Base.
Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) led the operation, which included coordinated raids across four locations where laptops, smartphones and cryptocurrency wallets were seized for forensic analysis.
The CCIB said Swiss and US authorities had issued warrants for the arrest of the four individuals.
Thai local media reports indicate that the four hackers allegedly carried out ransomware attacks on at least 17 Swiss companies between April 2023 and October 2024.
8Base-Phobos Operation Confirmed by Europol
On February 11, Europol confirmed in a press release that these two operations were linked.
"A coordinated international law enforcement action last week has led to the arrest of four individuals leading the 8Base ransomware group," the message said.
The European law enforcement agency said that the four individuals arrested in Thailand were Russian nationals.
"At the same time, 27 servers linked to the criminal network were taken down," Europol added.
As a result of this operation, law enforcement was also able to warn more than 400 companies worldwide of ongoing or imminent ransomware attacks.
In a statement sent to Infosecurity, Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, commented: "The Phobos and 8Base ransomware strains had a significant impact on the UK, with law enforcement providing support to over 200 victims."
“As a result of intelligence obtained during the investigation, the NCA and our policing partners were able to prevent a number of businesses who were targeted by these ransomware strains from succumbing to encryption and becoming victims, therefore mitigating the devastating impact an attack would have had on their companies," he added.
Background on Phobos and 8Base
First detected in December 2018, Phobos ransomware has been a long-standing cybercrime tool, frequently used in large-scale attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. Unlike high-profile ransomware groups that target major corporations, Phobos relies on high-volume attacks against small to medium-sized businesses, which often lack the cybersecurity defences to protect themselves.
8Base emerged in March 2022 but was first identified in the summer of 2023 when it began leaking data from numerous victims.
The group, which refers to itself as simple “pentesters,” displayed a level of sophistication suggesting they might be a rebrand of another operation or composed of seasoned hackers.
In June 2023, security company VMware noted that 8Base shares many characteristics with RansomHouse, such as the style of ransom notes and the design of their data leak site, though it’s not confirmed they are the same entity.
8Base infiltrated corporate networks, moving laterally across devices while exfiltrating corporate data. Upon reaching the domain controller, they would deploy the Phobos ransomware encryptor to lock down devices.
Speaking to Infosecurity, Will Thomas, SANS instructor and cyber threat intelligence analyst, explained: "Phobos was a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) that was used by the 8Base gang, who operated their own leak site but decided not to create their own ransomware and just use the Phobos binary. They can change the ransom note to appear as though it is 8Base ransomware."
According to Europol, 8Base "has been particularly aggressive in its double extortion tactics, not only encrypting victims' data but also threatening to publish stolen information unless a ransom was paid."
This operation involved law enforcement agencies in the EU (Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Poland, Romania, Spain and Sweden), Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US.
This is the third major law enforcement action aimed at weakening the network behind this ransomware strain. In 2023, a key Phobos affiliate was arrested in Italy in 2023 on a French arrest warrant. In November 2024, Evgenii Ptitsyn, a 42-year-old Russian national, was extradited from South Korea and indicted in the US on suspicion of administering Phobos ransomware's sale, distribution, and operation.
This article was updated on February 11, 2025 to add Europol's official statement.