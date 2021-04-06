AddSecure Acquires Telia Finland’s Alerta Business

Critical data and communications security firm AddSecure has completed the acquisition of Telia Finland’s Alerta business, allowing it to bolster its platform and provide the basis for further growth.

AddSecure announced its intention to acquire the business back in September 2020, and the agreement has now been approved by the Finnish government.

Telia Finland is a major telecommunications provider, and its Alerta business offers products designed to enable secure alarm transmission and remote management of multiple systems targeted at the public sector and private companies.

The deal means that AddSecure will now be able to include Alerta’s solutions as part of its offerings to customers. All Alerta’s 19 employees will also transfer to AddSecure under the arrangement.

Commenting on the acquisition, Magnus Lengdell, president smart alarms, AddSecure, said: “We expect Alerta to be a meaningful contributor to AddSecure’s growth in 2021 and beyond, as we build on our position as the leading provider of alarm transmission, secure communications and smart solutions in Finland.

“As an established provider of secure communications and solutions, we look forward to providing Alerta’s customers with the same level of service and integrity that they have enjoyed from Telia.”

AddSecure also stressed that existing Alerta customers will not experience any interruption in their alarm monitoring service, and the transition will not affect the operation of the alarm systems.

The security of telecom networks has become a major issue over the past year, particularly in light of the rollout of 5G. In the UK, a new bill is currently being prepared that will impose strict new security rules on telecommunication companies. This will include obliging public telecoms providers to report security compromises and share information with UK telecoms regulator Ofcom.