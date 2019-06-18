Accenture Acquires Deja vu Security

Deja vu Security has become a part of Accenture’s cyber-defense offerings through an acquisition announced on June 17.

The Seattle-based Deja vu Security was founded in 2011 and has been providing a range of business application security solutions with a focus on integrating security into the product development lifecycle. Accenture continues to invest in next-generation cybersecurity solutions that will deliver end-to-end security for clients’ business. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed. “Deja vu Security brings to Accenture a deep expertise in the techniques, tools and methods for securing connected devices and IoT networks,” the press release said. The transaction heightens Accenture’s ability to improve the “security of things.”