Akamai Boosts Mobile Security Offering with Asavie Acquisition

Akamai has announced the acquisition of Asavie, a global platform for managing the security, performance and access policies for mobile and internet enabled devices.

Intended to enhance and advance Akamai’s security offering, particularly when protecting mobile devices in an increasingly office anywhere environment, the acquisition will see Asavie’s mobile, IoT and security solutions become part of Akamai’s Security and Personalization Services (SPS) product line.

According to Dublin-based Asavie, it delivers secure and frictionless access to business resources for a fully mobile workforce. This is done by automating the creation of self-serve, private, network-based services that secure access from mobile and internet-connected devices to applications and data without requiring installation and management of client software.

“We believe the addition of Asavie will help Akamai’s carrier partners address enterprise and mid-market customer demand for IoT and mobile device security and management services,” said Dr Tom Leighton, chief executive officer and co-founder, Akamai Technologies. “What’s notable about the Asavie solution is that, as more IoT devices connect over cellular and 5G, it has been shown to be very easy to scale and protect them.”

Ralph Shaw, CEO of Asavie, said he expected COVID-19 to have a lasting impact on how employees work and how businesses operate. “Network security needs will be required to evolve in a 5G era where the office needs to go wherever employees happen to work,” he said.

“The Asavie suite of software-defined solutions is designed to enable enterprises to provide access to business resources while continuously protecting the business in a world of evolving cyber threats targeting mobile devices, users and applications.”

Financial details were not disclosed, but Akamai said the all-cash transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its 2020 financial results, nor on its previously stated operating margin goal.