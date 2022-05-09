Agricultural Manufacturer AGCO Hit by Ransomware

US agricultural equipment manufacturer AGCO has been hit by a ransomware attack, disrupting its operations during the critical planting season.

The company confirmed the attack in a statement on Friday May 6, which it admitted will impact its operations “for several days and potentially longer.”

AGCO did not name the facilities affected or whether any data was stolen and said it was currently investigating the incident.

There is also currently no indication as to the identity of the attackers.

AGCO’s statement read: “AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today that on May 5, 2022, it was subject to a ransomware attack that has impacted some of its production facilities. AGCO is still investigating the extent of the attack, but it is anticipated that its business operations will be adversely affected for several days and potentially longer to fully resume all services, depending upon how quickly the company is able to repair its systems. The company will provide updates as the situation progresses.”

Reuters reported that the attack had led to tractor sales stalling during a critical period in the year for the agricultural industry. It quoted Tim Brannon, president and owner of B&G Equipment Inc in Tennessee, who said: “We just have to trust that it will be over as soon as possible because we are coming into our busiest time of the year and it will be very damaging to our business and customers.”

Last year saw another major ransomware attack against the US’ agricultural sector, with grain producer New Cooperative allegedly hit by a $5.9m ransom demand.