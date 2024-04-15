Global chipmaker giant Nexperia has revealed it suffered a cyber-attack amid reports that ransomware hackers stole sensitive documents and intellectual property from the company.

The Chinese-owned firm, headquartered in the Netherlands, confirmed in a statement on April 12 that “an unauthorized third party” accessed certain IT servers in March 2024.

“We promptly took action and disconnected the affected systems from the internet to contain the incident and implemented extensive mitigation,” the statement read.

Nexperia said that it is currently working with external specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident, and has informed relevant authorities in the Netherlands, including law enforcement.

“In the interest of the ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose further details at this point,” the firm added.

Hackers Claim to Hold Sensitive Trade and Customer Data

The attack has been claimed by the Dunghill group, a ransomware gang that began operating from early 2023, according to WatchGuard. It is believed to be responsible for high-profile breaches such as Johnson Controls last year.

Dunghill claimed on its data leak site to have stolen 1TB of data from Nexperia. This includes trade secrets, such as chip designs, personal data of employees, and customer information from well-known brands like SpaceX, Apple and Huawei.