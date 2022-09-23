The Department of Air Force (DAF) Enterprise IT as a Service's (EITaaS) Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM) procurement said it will evolve its digital modernization strategy to an “as a Service” model that will integrate network, end–user services and computing platforms.

According to an announcement by technology company Lumen, which will collaborate with the DAF on the BIM, the transition will be carried out through three procurements anticipated to be awarded before the end of 2024.

“Lumen’s capabilities as a global network provider and our deep expertise supporting Department of Defense positions us to execute on the objectives of this program,” the company explained.

“The Lumen platform is the result of all our network assets, cloud and edge connectivity, security, and collaboration solutions coming together to deliver the fastest, most secure platform for next–generation applications and data.”

From a technical standpoint, the scope of the BIM covers many areas beyond the host tenant, including base–wide infrastructure, internet service provider (ISP), online service provider (OSP) and wireless services.

“Lumen recommends the program consider all tenants at the base to truly achieve economies of scale, significantly improve implementation efficiencies and for cost reductions.”

The technology company also said it believes the project will maximize service coverage, increase physical security and serve both official and unofficial business services like housing and support services.

“Lumen sees an opportunity to leverage its expertise serving Defense agencies and as a global solutions provider to offer strategic recommendations to the Air Force decision makers to achieve these objectives,” the company wrote.

Further, Lumen said it would work with the DAF following a Contractor Owned/Contractor Operated (COCO) model to define clear equipment transference back to government ownership at nominal or no cost to the government.

“The COCO model places the total cost allocation on the qualified vendors who understand service contracts and how to operate within this environment,” Lumen wrote.

“With clearly defined statements of objectives and incentivized service level agreements, a COCO model approach will deliver on the requirements of the DAF while driving continual innovation.”

The partnership with the DAF comes months after Lumen uncovered a likely state–sponsored information–stealing operation targeting SOHO workers.