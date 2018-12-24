Amazon Order Confirmation Phishing Scam

All those who have relied upon the e-commerce giant Amazon to order their holiday gifts should heed caution when receiving order confirmation emails, as EdgeWave reportedly discovered a new and highly sophisticated malspam campaign sending fake Amazon order confirmation messages.

The messages are reportedly quite convincing, and include subject lines that read "Your Amazon.com order," "Amazon order details" and "Your order 162-2672000-0034071 has shipped."

According to BleepingComputer, “When you open these emails, you will be shown an order confirmation that states your item has shipped, but without any details regarding what was ordered or tracking information. It then tells the recipient to click on the Order Details button in order to see more information.”