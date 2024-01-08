Anti-Hezbollah Groups Hack Beirut Airport Screens

Beirut’s international airport faced a cyber-attack on Sunday, January 8, reportedly orchestrated by domestic anti-Hezbollah groups. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

Departure and arrival screens were compromised, displaying a message accusing Hezbollah of jeopardizing Lebanon with the possibility of all-out war with Israel, according to an updated published on Sunday by the Associated Press (AP).

The message, accompanied by logos from the hardline Christian group Soldiers of God and a lesser-known entity named The One Who Spoke, also warned Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, about losing support if a war ensued.

Notably, the Christian group refuted any connection, while the second group posted images of the screens on its social media platforms. Several travelers also published photos and videos of the hacked screens on social media.