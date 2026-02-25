44% Surge in App Exploits as AI Speeds Up Cyber-Attacks, IBM Finds

There has been a 44% increase in cyber-attacks exploiting public-facing applications, IBM X-Force has warned.

The newly published the 2026 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report points to missing authentication controls and AI-enabled vulnerability scanning as major drivers behind the spike.

Vulnerability exploitation emerged as the leading cause of incidents in 2025, accounting for 40% of cases observed by IBM X-Force. At the same time, active ransomware and extortion groups grew 49% year over year, signalling a more fragmented ecosystem. Publicly disclosed victim counts rose by roughly 12%.

"Attackers aren't reinventing playbooks, they're speeding them up with AI," said Mark Hughes, global managing partner for cybersecurity services at IBM. "The core issue is the same: businesses are overwhelmed by software vulnerabilities. The difference now is speed."