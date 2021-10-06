Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Atom Silo Uses DLL Side-Loading to Deploy Ransomware

Security researchers have warned of a new ransomware variant leveraging a recently disclosed vulnerability for initial access and going to great lengths to evade detection.

Atom Silo is almost identical to the LockFile ransomware spotted spreading earlier this year by exploiting PetitPotam and ProxyShell vulnerabilities in Microsoft products, according to Sophos.

However, in Atom Silo’s case, the variant exploited a vulnerability in Atlassian’s Confluence collaboration software made public just three weeks before the attack.

Interestingly, the researchers discovered that a separate threat actor had exploited the same bug to deploy a coinminer (also called a cryptocurrency miner) on the victim organization’s system.

“For many organizations, keeping up with the pace of patching can be a challenge in the best of times — and the effects of lock-down and other recent stressors affecting staff availability are only making keeping up with patches more difficult,” said Sophos researchers Sean Gallagher and Vikas Singh.

“Ransomware operators and other malware developers are becoming very adept at taking advantage of these gaps, jumping on published proof-of-concept exploits for newly-revealed vulnerabilities and weaponizing them rapidly to profit off them.”

The ransomware actors also used “well-worn techniques in new ways, and made significant efforts to evade detection prior to launching the ransomware,” they argued.

Specifically, the intrusion began with an Object-Graph Navigation Language (OGNL) injection attack, which provided a backdoor via which they dropped and executed additional files for a second covert backdoor.

These files included a legitimate, signed executable from a third-party software provider that was vulnerable to an unsigned DLL side-load attack.

Sophos warned that such techniques are becoming increasingly common and challenging to defend against.

“Abuse of legitimate but vulnerable software components through DLL side-loading and other methods has long been a technique used by attackers with a wide range of capabilities, and it has filtered down to the affiliates of ransomware operators and other cyber-criminals,” the researchers explained.

“While abuse of some of these legitimate, signed components is well-enough known to defend against, the supply of alternative vulnerable executables is likely deep. Spotting legitimate executables that exist outside of the context of the products they are supposed to be part of requires vigilance — and vulnerability disclosure by the vendors they come from.”

Once the backdoor was loaded, the attackers proceeded to lateral movement, exfiltration and encryption, disrupting Sophos endpoint protection in the process via a malicious kernel driver to evade detection.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

#DTX2021: How to Keep Pace with the Rising Threat Landscape

2
Blog

SOC Analyst of the Future: The Impact of Accelerating Transformation

3
News

#DTX2021: Louis Theroux Discusses the Coalescence of Tech and Human Behavior

4
Opinion

Why the M&A Boom of 2021 Could Be a Data Security Bust

5
News

NCSC: Revoke Admin Access for BYOD Users Immediately

6
News

Atom Silo Uses DLL Side-Loading to Deploy Ransomware

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security