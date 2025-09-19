Attackers Abuse AI Tools to Generate Fake CAPTCHAs in Phishing Attacks

Cybercriminals are abusing AI platforms to create and host fake CAPTCHA pages to enhance phishing campaigns, according to new Trend Micro research.

Attackers are exploiting the ease of deployment, free hosting and credible branding offered by such platforms to set up such pages at speed and scale.

The fake CAPTCHA pages redirect victims to malicious websites hosted by the attackers. This approach makes phishing attacks more likely to succeed as the apparent routine security check makes the malicious link appear more legitimate to the victim and help bypass security tools.

The use of AI platforms for such pages has been observed since January 2025, escalating sharply from February to April, according to Trend Micro data.

The researchers highlighted attackers’ use of three AI-powered platforms – Lovable, which allows anyone to build and host applications with little to no coding knowledge, and Netlify and Vercel, which are AI-native development platforms.

Vercel was linked to 52 phishing emails, Lovable 43 and Netlify three.