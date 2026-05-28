Attackers Move Past Typosquatting to Realistic Package Impersonation

Most malicious open source packages have moved beyond misspelling popular project names, instead disguising themselves as plausible plugins, configs and helpers that fit naturally into a developer's workflow.

That is the central finding of new analysis by Sonatype, which examined 4309 malicious packages and found that 91% used naming-variant tactics rather than classic typosquatting. Only 9% depended on the spelling slips that traditional defenses are built to catch.

The shift matters because these packages are not harmless lookalikes. The most common behaviors were host and secrets exfiltration, followed by droppers and backdoors, turning a routine install into a route for credential theft and follow-on compromise.

Borrowing the Language of Real Code

Rather than copying a trusted name letter-for-letter, attackers now increasingly build names that look adjacent to a legitimate project.

Sonatype recorded suffix addition as the single most common tactic, accounting for 43.6% of cases, alongside prefixes, embedded target terms, dependency-confusion patterns and version mimicry.