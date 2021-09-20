Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit 2021 - Last Chance to Register!

Register now for our 15th Annual Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit
The event showcases an extensive education program featuring high caliber speakers and thought leaders in the cyber community as well as offer packed resource centers featuring the latest reports, research and case studies.
Topics to be explored during the event include:
- From Hero to Zero: Strategies for Zero Trust
- SOC .vs. MSSP: Which Is Right For Your Organization?
- Safer Online: Strengthening the Resiliency of the Internet
- The Cyber Threat Landscape: Global Trends, Evolving Techniques and Progressive Attackers
- How To: Use AI to Strengthen Your Cybersecurity Posture Without Compromise
- Cybersecurity Automation: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
- Global Threat Brief: The Most Dangerous Attack Techniques in 2021
- How To: Establish a Positive Cybersecurity Culture in Your Organization
- Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? And…How Not to Pay!
- How Cryptocurrency is Shaping the Cybercrime Landscape
The Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit will also provide the opportunity to:
- Earn up to 11 CPE credits towards your SSCP®/CISSP®, ISACA & EC Council certifications
- Watch informative education sessions covering the latest trends & issues– offering real world solutions and insight
- Download whitepapers, presentations, case studies and special offers from our sponsors