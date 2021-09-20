Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit 2021 - Last Chance to Register!

Register now for our 15th Annual Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit

The event showcases an extensive education program featuring high caliber speakers and thought leaders in the cyber community as well as offer packed resource centers featuring the latest reports, research and case studies.

The event showcases an extensive education program featuring high caliber speakers and thought leaders in the cyber community as well as offer packed resource centers featuring the latest reports, research and case studies.

Topics to be explored during the event include:

From Hero to Zero: Strategies for Zero Trust

SOC .vs. MSSP: Which Is Right For Your Organization?

Safer Online: Strengthening the Resiliency of the Internet

The Cyber Threat Landscape: Global Trends, Evolving Techniques and Progressive Attackers

How To: Use AI to Strengthen Your Cybersecurity Posture Without Compromise

Cybersecurity Automation: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Global Threat Brief: The Most Dangerous Attack Techniques in 2021

How To: Establish a Positive Cybersecurity Culture in Your Organization

Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? And…How Not to Pay!

How Cryptocurrency is Shaping the Cybercrime Landscape

The Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit will also provide the opportunity to: