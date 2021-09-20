Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit 2021 - Last Chance to Register!

News

Written by

Photo of Benjamin David

Benjamin David

Deputy Editor, Infosecurity Magazine

Register now for our 15th Annual Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit

The event showcases an extensive education program featuring high caliber speakers and thought leaders in the cyber community as well as offer packed resource centers featuring the latest reports, research and case studies.

The event showcases an extensive education program featuring high caliber speakers and thought leaders in the cyber community as well as offer packed resource centers featuring the latest reports, research and case studies.

Topics to be explored during the event include:

  • From Hero to Zero: Strategies for Zero Trust   
  • SOC .vs. MSSP: Which Is Right For Your Organization?
  • Safer Online: Strengthening the Resiliency of the Internet
  • The Cyber Threat Landscape: Global Trends, Evolving Techniques and Progressive Attackers 
  • How To: Use AI to Strengthen Your Cybersecurity Posture Without Compromise
  • Cybersecurity Automation: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
  • Global Threat Brief: The Most Dangerous Attack Techniques in 2021
  • How To:  Establish a  Positive Cybersecurity Culture in Your Organization 
  • Ransomware: To Pay or Not to Pay? And…How Not to Pay! 
  • How Cryptocurrency is Shaping the Cybercrime Landscape 

The Infosecurity Magazine Autumn Online Summit will also provide the opportunity to:

  1. Earn up to 11 CPE credits towards your SSCP®/CISSP®,  ISACA & EC Council certifications
  2. Watch informative education sessions covering the latest trends & issues– offering real world solutions and insight   
  3. Download whitepapers, presentations, case studies and special offers from our sponsors 

You may also like

  1. Infosecurity Magazine System Upgrade: 30th March-1st April

    News

  2. Video: Infosecurity Europe 2017 Editorial Round-Up

    Interview

  3. Video Interview: Insights with Cyber Leaders - Sandro Bucchianeri

    Interview

  4. Video Interview - Stephen Coty, Alert Logic

    Interview

  5. Infosecurity Magazine’s Infosec Christmas Advent Calendar

    News Feature

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?