AWS Announces £5m Grant for Cyber Education in the UK

Amazon’s cloud branch, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is launching a £5m ($6.2m) grant to help strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of educational institutions across the UK.

According to a January 24 announcement, the AWS UK Cyber Education Grant Program aims to enhance security capabilities in UK educational institutions, advance ransomware protection, upskill the IT workforce in key cybersecurity areas and provide immediate incident response support when necessary.

As part of this initiative, AWS will offer:

Credits for new and existing customers to implement cloud-based cybersecurity solutions

Over 600 free courses, including more than 40 security-focused training courses available in the AWS Skill Builder

No-cost reviews for government agencies and EdTechs

UK institutions eligible for this program include the Department for Education, state and private schools, colleges, multi-academy trusts and higher education institutions.

The AWS announcement referred to concerning findings from an April 2024 UK government survey showing that significant cybersecurity challenges face UK educational institutions.

Most UK Education Institutions Hit by Breaches in 2023-2024

The government research showed that 52% of primary and 71% of secondary schools reported cyber breaches or attacks from 2023 to April 2024.

Additionally, 86% of further education colleges and 97% of higher education institutions experienced similar incidents.

Martin Sivorn, CISO of the UK Department for Education, welcomed the initiative. "I know how important it is that our nurseries, schools, colleges and universities are protected from online threats […]. Our work to help these settings improve their cyber security never stops. That is why we welcome this program to boost the sector's resilience to breaches - unlocking freedom to harness the potential of tech to drive high and rising education standards,” he said.

AWS launched similar grants in the US in August 2023 (at $20m) and Canada in September 2024 (at $5m).

