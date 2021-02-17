Caren Havelock Joins SureCloud as New CMO

Cybersecurity and risk management solutions company SureCloud has announced the appointment of Caren Havelock as its new chief marketing officer.

Havelock brings over 21 years of IT marketing experience to the newly created role at SureCloud, with a proven record of building and growing high-performing teams.

She previously led the EMEA marketing function at secure identity solutions firm Ping Identity. Prior to that, Havelock held senior marketing positions in cybersecurity with Symantec and CyberGuard.

Commenting on her appointment, Havelock said: “I’m delighted to be joining the SureCloud team on the eve of a pivotal chapter in the company’s growth. I’ve seen first-hand the security challenges present in an increasingly complex IT landscape. SureCloud is not only committed to overcoming these challenges for individual businesses, but revolutionizing the industry as a whole.”

Richard Hibbert, SureCloud CEO, added: “I am thrilled to have Caren’s talents at the company, and I am sure she will play a key role in our quest to becoming the go-to organization for subscription-based integrated risk management and tech-enabled cyber-services.”