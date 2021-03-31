Data security company SecureAge has announced the appointment of James Reynolds as its new chief product officer (CPO).

The firm, headquartered in Singapore, said the appointment reflects increasing demands for data-centric cybersecurity solutions along with its own global expansion plans.

Reynolds brings a proven record of accomplishment and wealth of IT experience to the role, with a 30-year career encompassing positions in development and engineering through to CTO.

He most recently served as CTO of DomainTools, having previously held the role of group director of engineering at Synopses, R&D director of a cyber-warfare program at DARPA in the US and project manager at SAIC.

Reynolds has also operated within roles at Deutsche Bank in Germany and commercial encryption company Secude GmbH in Switzerland.

At SecureAge – used by governments, research institutes and organizations to defend against advanced, persistent cyber-threats – Reynolds will lead product management efforts for the company’s suite of products.

The newly created position will see him serve as a critical communication and planning link among internal groups as well as external agencies, SecureAge added.

Commenting on his appointment, Reynolds said: “It is a pleasure to join SecureAge as CPO during this exciting growth stage of the company. I’m eager to help innovate and expand our security products for enterprise use worldwide.”