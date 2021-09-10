Menlo Appoints Devin Ertel as CISO

Cloud security company Menlo Security has appointed Devin Ertel as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
Ertel takes up the post following nearly 20 years of experience as an information security professional. Most recently, he was CISO at FinTech firm BlackHawk Network, where he managed a global team responsible for security, risk and compliance.
Prior to this role, he was head of security IT at SaaS company Guidebook, where he built and oversaw its security program. Other experiences include directly tackling high-profile breaches at Mandiant and the US Federal Reserve.
Ertel is also a respected thought leader in cybersecurity, regularly speaking at industry events and advising early-stage companies on their security strategy.
At Menlo, he is responsible for providing cybersecurity direction and insights both internally and for customers. He will also oversee the company’s efforts to reduce its risk and security exposure globally.
Commenting on his appointment, Ertel said: “Organizations are often under the impression that productivity or user experience must be sacrificed to achieve security, and that is simply not true anymore.
“I’m eager to build a security program that not only addresses industry challenges but also enables our customers to do the same for their respective businesses. Menlo Security provides a unique, differentiated approach to securing work for the modern business, and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”
Poornima DeBolle, co-founder and CPO at Menlo, said: “Our leadership team is made up of unrelenting cybersecurity professionals and Devin is no exception. He brings the perfect blend of hands-on experience as a security practitioner with a proven track record of building and scaling successful security programs.
“As a security company that aims to secure work for everyone, we’re thrilled to have Devin on board to enhance our own security program as Menlo Security’s CISO.”