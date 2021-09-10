Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Menlo Appoints Devin Ertel as CISO

Cloud security company Menlo Security has appointed Devin Ertel as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Ertel takes up the post following nearly 20 years of experience as an information security professional. Most recently, he was CISO at FinTech firm BlackHawk Network, where he managed a global team responsible for security, risk and compliance.

Prior to this role, he was head of security IT at SaaS company Guidebook, where he built and oversaw its security program. Other experiences include directly tackling high-profile breaches at Mandiant and the US Federal Reserve.

Ertel is also a respected thought leader in cybersecurity, regularly speaking at industry events and advising early-stage companies on their security strategy.

At Menlo, he is responsible for providing cybersecurity direction and insights both internally and for customers. He will also oversee the company’s efforts to reduce its risk and security exposure globally.

Devin Ertel takes up the post following nearly 20 years of experience as an information security professional
Devin Ertel takes up the post following nearly 20 years of experience as an information security professional

Commenting on his appointment, Ertel said: “Organizations are often under the impression that productivity or user experience must be sacrificed to achieve security, and that is simply not true anymore.

“I’m eager to build a security program that not only addresses industry challenges but also enables our customers to do the same for their respective businesses. Menlo Security provides a unique, differentiated approach to securing work for the modern business, and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”

Poornima DeBolle, co-founder and CPO at Menlo, said: “Our leadership team is made up of unrelenting cybersecurity professionals and Devin is no exception. He brings the perfect blend of hands-on experience as a security practitioner with a proven track record of building and scaling successful security programs.

“As a security company that aims to secure work for everyone, we’re thrilled to have Devin on board to enhance our own security program as Menlo Security’s CISO.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

Prioritize the Fraud Epidemic Arising from the Pandemic

2
Opinion

Combating Cyber-Threats in the Age of Big Tech

3
News

Menlo Appoints Devin Ertel as CISO

4
News

Personal Information of Nearly 80,000 MyRepublic Customers Accessed After Breach

5
News

UK to Revamp ICO as Part of Data Rules Reform

6
News

Prison for BEC Scheme Money Launderer

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security