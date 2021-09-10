Menlo Appoints Devin Ertel as CISO

Cloud security company Menlo Security has appointed Devin Ertel as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Ertel takes up the post following nearly 20 years of experience as an information security professional. Most recently, he was CISO at FinTech firm BlackHawk Network, where he managed a global team responsible for security, risk and compliance.

Prior to this role, he was head of security IT at SaaS company Guidebook, where he built and oversaw its security program. Other experiences include directly tackling high-profile breaches at Mandiant and the US Federal Reserve.

Ertel is also a respected thought leader in cybersecurity, regularly speaking at industry events and advising early-stage companies on their security strategy.

At Menlo, he is responsible for providing cybersecurity direction and insights both internally and for customers. He will also oversee the company’s efforts to reduce its risk and security exposure globally.