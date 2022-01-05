Aqua Security Appoints Paul Calatayud as CISO

The Israeli cloud security firm has tasked Calatayud with developing its security program and support strategies to advance innovation in its cloud-native products. This includes advancing key certifications, such as FedRAMP.

Calatayud is a well-recognized figure in the world of cybersecurity, enjoying a distinguished career in the sector spanning more than two decades. Prior to Aqua, he was chief security officer at Palo Alto Networks for over four years. Before then, he held various security, privacy and risk roles at companies like SANS, FireMon and Code42.

Explaining the appointment, Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of Aqua Security, said: “Security is at the core of what we do, and our ability to secure our own systems is as important as our ability to help our customers secure theirs.

“Paul understands the necessity to be both a manager of our risk and security posture as well as an educator and advisor to our customers. His knowledge and experience will be crucial as we continue to build our security team and scale the business.”

Calatayud commented: “Aqua is the only pure-play provider of cloud-native security solutions, and I am eager to join the industry leader at this critical moment for the future of cybersecurity. In my role as CISO, I will focus on ensuring the integrity and security of Aqua’s solutions, so we can maintain the highest level of trust with our customers as they navigate their cloud transformations.”

