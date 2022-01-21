(ISC)2 Appoints its First CISO

(ISC)2 has announced the appointment of Jon France, CISSP, as its first chief information security officer (CISO).

The non-profit association of certified cybersecurity professionals said France will lead all of its cybersecurity operations. This includes providing regular risk assessments and strategic insights to (ISC)2’s senior management and the board of directors and ensuring security is ingrained in all aspects of the organization’s strategy.

In addition, he will advocate best security practices for members around the world, publicly representing the body in this respect. He will report directly to (ISC)2 CEO Clar Rosso.

France’s new role follows more than 25 years of experience building and leading diverse technology and security teams. His primary focus has been on raising the resilience of the broader technology ecosystem and the information that flows through, protecting organizations and consumers.

Before his new post, France was head of industry security for GSMA, a global organization representing the mobile ecosystem. Here, he led GSMA’s fraud and security function and served on the company’s leadership team. He previously served as deputy IT director and business continuity manager LexisNexis.

Commenting on the appointment, Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)², said: “The role of CISO at (ISC)² is a unique one, and Jon provides us with the experience and passion to lead our security operations and serve as an advocate for our members around the world.

“Jon has a strong track record of managing multi-disciplinary international teams and delivering results, and he will help (ISC)² to continue our rapid growth and global expansion while ensuring security is always a primary consideration.”