Palo Alto Networks Appoints CEO for EMEA and LATAM Regions

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks has announced the appointment of Helmut Reisinger to CEO for its operations across the EMEA and LATAM regions.

Reisinger will join Palo Alto’s leadership team and is tasked with accelerating the company’s global growth strategy. He will work closely with Palo Alto Networks’ president BJ Jenkins to achieve this aim.

Reisinger comes with a wealth of experience in business leadership. Most recently, he was CEO of Orange Business Services, leading a global organization of around 28,000 employees. In this role, he spearheaded the digital transformation of enterprise customers worldwide. Previously, Reisinger has held leadership positions at Avaya Inc., NextiraOne Germany and Alcatel Austria.

He also holds a Ph.D. from Vienna University for Economics and Business (WU) and speaks English, French, German and Spanish.

Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks, commented: "Helmut is a visionary executive who I've known as both a global business leader and close partner to our company.

“Given the recent rapid growth of the worldwide cybersecurity market, we see significant opportunities to accelerate our international business. Working together with BJ, Helmut's relentless focus on the customer and understanding of the international business ecosystem will help us drive our robust EMEA business to future growth while developing our growing Latin American business.”

Reisinger said: “I am excited to join Palo Alto Networks' extraordinary leadership team at what is a critical time for the cybersecurity industry. As a long-time partner, I've had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Palo Alto Networks' continuous innovation is answering organizations' cybersecurity needs with its unique end-to-end, cloud and platform-based approach. As demand to protect corporate and essential data escalates amid a growing threat landscape, there's no company better positioned to address these challenges around the globe.”