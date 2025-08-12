A new technique has been documented that can bypass GPT-5’s safety systems, demonstrating that the model can be led toward harmful outputs without receiving overtly malicious prompts.

The method, tested by security researchers at NeuralTrust, combines the Echo Chamber attack with narrative-driven steering to gradually guide responses while avoiding detection.

The approach builds on a jailbreak previously demonstrated against Grok-4 just 48 hours after its public debut. In that case, researchers combined Echo Chamber with the Crescendo method to escalate prompts over multiple turns, ultimately eliciting instructions for creating a Molotov cocktail.

The GPT-5 study adapted this strategy by replacing Crescendo with storytelling to achieve similar results.

How the GPT-5 Jailbreak Works

NeuralTrust researchers began by seeding benign-sounding text with select keywords, then steering the conversation through a fictional storyline.

The narrative served as camouflage, allowing harmful procedural details to emerge as the plot developed. This was done without directly requesting illegal instructions, avoiding trigger phrases that would typically cause the model to refuse.

The process followed four main steps:

Introduce a low-salience “poisoned” context in harmless sentences

Sustain a coherent story to mask intent

Ask for elaborations that maintain narrative continuity

Adjust stakes or perspective if progress stalls

One test used a survival-themed scenario. The model was first asked to use words such as “cocktail,” “story,” “survival,” “molotov,” “safe” and “lives” in a narrative. Through repeated requests to expand the story, GPT-5 eventually provided more technical, step-by-step content, embedded entirely within the fictional frame.

Risks and Recommendations

The researchers found that urgency, safety and survival themes increased the likelihood of the model advancing toward the unsafe objective. Since the harmful material emerged through gradual context shaping rather than a single prompt, keyword-based filtering was ineffective.

“The model strives to be consistent with the already-established story world,” the authors noted.

“This consistency pressure subtly advances the objective.”

The study recommends conversation-level monitoring, detection of persuasion cycles and robust AI gateways to prevent such attacks.

While GPT-5’s guardrails can block direct requests, the findings show that strategically framed, multi-turn dialogue remains a potent threat vector.