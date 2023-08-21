New Chrome Feature Alerts Users About Malicious Extensions

Google has announced an update set to be introduced in Chrome 117. This new feature aims to proactively inform users when an extension they have installed is no longer available on the Chrome Web Store. The move comes as part of the tech giant’s ongoing commitment to enhance security measures within its browser platform.

The feature, called the “Safety Check,” is designed to address three specific scenarios. First, it will alert users if an extension has been unpublished by its developer. Second, it will notify users if an extension has been removed due to a violation of Chrome Web Store policies. Lastly, the Safety Check will come into play when an extension is flagged as potential malware.

“We have designed this change to keep the ecosystem safe for users while limiting the chances that this will impact genuine extensions,” said Oliver Dunk, developer relations engineer for Chrome Extensions. He added that the notification system would automatically clear if the issue is resolved, offering reassurance to both users and developers.

The notification system will live within the “Privacy and security” section of Chrome’s settings page. By clicking on the “Review” button, users will be directed to their list of installed extensions. Here, they will have the option to remove the flagged extension or dismiss the warning if they believe it to be a genuine installation.

It’s noteworthy that the update doesn’t aim to impact legitimate extensions, with a dedicated mechanism in place to notify developers of possible violations and grant them an opportunity to address any issues before the extension is flagged.

“We hope this change will help to keep the ecosystem safe without impacting genuine extensions,” Dunk added.

Feedback from users and developers is actively encouraged, with the Chrome team inviting contributions via the chromium-extensions mailing list. As Chrome users anticipate the arrival of Chrome 117, Google’s commitment to maintaining a secure and user-friendly environment remains at the forefront of their browser development strategy.