Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

CISA Issues MuddyWater Warning

Authorities in the UK and United States have issued an alert regarding a group of Iranian government-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors known as MuddyWater.

The actors, who are also known as Earth Vetala, MERCURY, Static Kitten, Seedworm, and TEMP.Zagros, have been observed conducting cyber espionage and other malicious cyber operations in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

A joint alert issued on Thursday by CISA, the FBI, NSA, US Cyber Command Cyber National Mission Force and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, warned that MuddyWater has been targeting a range of government and private sector organizations across multiple industries including telecommunications, defense, local government and oil and natural gas.

Since approximately 2018, MuddyWater has conducted broad cyber campaigns under the auspices of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), providing stolen data and accesses both to the Iranian government and other malicious cyber actors.

"MuddyWater actors are known to exploit publicly reported vulnerabilities and use open-source tools and strategies to gain access to sensitive data on victims’ systems and deploy ransomware," states the alert. 

"These actors also maintain persistence on victim networks via tactics such as side-loading dynamic link libraries (DLLs) – to trick legitimate programs into running malware – and obfuscating PowerShell scripts to hide command and control (C2) functions."

Recently, MuddyWater actors have been spotted using multiple malware sets including PowGoop, Small Sieve, Canopy/Starwhale, Mori and POWERSTATS for loading malware, backdoor access, persistence and exfiltration.

The APT actors have also attempted to gain access to sensitive government and commercial networks through a spearphishing campaign that coaxes victims into downloading ZIP files. Victim unwittingly download either an Excel file with a malicious macro that communicates with the actor’s C2 server or a PDF file that drops a malicious file onto the victim’s network.

James McQuiggan, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, advised email users to "conduct a quick checklist of 'Do I know this person,' 'Am I expecting this email,' 'Is the request unusual and unlike the sender' and 'Is there a sense of urgency' to the request?"

He added: "Answering these questions unfavorably should trigger the user to examine the email a little closer and report to their IT or InfoSec teams."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Ukraine Asks for Hackers’ Help

2
News

Florida Arrests 10 Men in Online Predator Sting

3
News

CISA Issues MuddyWater Warning

4
News

UK Announces New Measures to Tackle Online Trolls

5
Magazine Feature

How not to Pay a Ransomware Demand

6
News

Anonymous Hacking Group Declares “Cyber War” Against Russia

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint