City of London Police Appoints Assistant Commissioner with Responsibility for Cybercrime

Angela McLaren has been announced as the new assistant commissioner of the City of London Police, with responsibility for economic and cybercrime.

McLaren joins from Police Scotland, where she was the executive lead for organized crime, counter terrorism and intelligence. “I feel privileged to be joining such a talented team of individuals who are already leading the way in preventing and detecting economic and cybercrime, and look forward to working with them to protect the public against these threats,” McLaren said.

“Both fraud and cybercrime present real and increasing threats to communities; this has been particularly evident in the last year, as more people have been confined to their homes, relying on technology to live their lives. Unfortunately, criminals continue to exploit this situation, often targeting the most vulnerable within our society, and this must stop.”

The appointment follows the announcement of the City of London Police being named as the national lead force for cybercrime, which prompted the creation of a new assistant commissioner role to specifically oversee the significantly greater responsibilities the force now holds within the NPCC cybercrime portfolio.

Ian Dyson, City of London police commissioner, said protecting organizations and individuals from fraudulent activity, including cybercrime, is a priority for the City of London Police looking ahead to 2021, “and assistant commissioner McLaren will be instrumental in what I am sure will be a success.”