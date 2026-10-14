Companies with revenue of over $1bn are more than twice as likely as those who generate under $250m to knowingly leave high or critical vulnerabilities unpatched, according to new research.

In a study released during its Assemble London event on October 14, software supply chain security firm Chainguard found that 66% of security leaders working in companies with $1bn or more in revenue admitted leaving high or critical vulnerabilities unpatched “at least sometimes”, while 27% of respondents in companies with under $250m in revenue reported the same issue.

Chainguard also observed that large and small companies face different barriers to patching. Larger companies pointed to business trade-offs, such as revenue-generating work taking priority (46%) and patching being too disruptive to operations (48%) as the main hurdles, while smaller companies cited capacity constraints, such as difficulty testing patches (59%) as their main challenge.

In response to these challenges, 51% of respondents said they had reallocated staff to vulnerability remediation, 40% had hired additional security staff and 39% have added engineering staff.

Other changes to how organizations are addressing vulnerability risks include, adopting secure-by-default software components (50%), reducing third-party dependencies (47%) and increasing scanning frequency (42%).

AI Drives Changes to Security Operations

Businesses of all sizes appeared to agree that AI is playing a transformational role in the vulnerability and patching landscape, with nine in ten (91%) saying AI-accelerated attacks have changed their job more than anything else in the past decade.

More than half also expect AI-powered vulnerability discovery to routinely outpace their teams within a year.

In addition, almost all of the people surveyed by Chainguard (93%) expressed concern that their companies cannot remediate AI-driven exploits quickly enough and the same share believe senior leaders need to show greater urgency in addressing AI-accelerated threats.

AI threats are also contributing to burnout, with 64% of security leaders saying that AI-accelerated attacks contributed moderately or greatly to their own burnout in the past year. Nearly all respondents (96%) said security-team burnout has some impact on their organization’s ability to defend against AI threats, with 54% describing that impact as moderate or significant.

Spending on AI-driven threat defense is continuing, with 70% of respondents saying securing budget for this purpose is easy. However, 39% have bought tools they have not rolled out, and only 22% rate their tools as “very effective”.

Even among those that view their tools as very effective, 77% still expect an exploit in the next year. Nearly half (48%) say those investments still fall short of the protection boards and executive teams expect.

This survey of 1300 cybersecurity leaders was commissioned by Chainguard and conducted online in September 2026 by Wakefield Research across several industries and in 10 markets (Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia and Singapore), All respondents had a minimum seniority of director, and worked for companies with at least 500 employees (except in Singapore, UAE and Saudi Arabia, where the minimum was 250 employees).