Cyber Extortion Soars: SMBs Hit Four Times Harder

In its Cy-Xplorer 2024 report, published on July 3 , OCD observed that 60 distinct ransomware groups were responsible for 4374 victims over the period of Q1 2023 to Q1 2024.

Cyber extortion continues to proliferate with an unprecedented number of threat actors and a 77% year-on-year growth in cyber extortion victims, according to Orange Cyberdefense (OCD).

Companies employing less than 1000 people, classed as small and medium businesses (SMBs), suffered cyber extortion attacks 4.2 times more often than larger enterprises.

Diana Selck-Paulsson, the lead security researcher at OCD, said that the large number of SMBs in the overall number of cyber extortion victims could be explained by the fact that threat actors have turned away from ultra-targeted attacks – also called ‘big game hunting.’

“What we see, and what our victimology data confirmed, is that nowadays, threat actors compromise a network and only then scan for targets they could extort,” she explained during the report’s launch event in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 2.

Generally, the report data shows that threat actors employ opportunistic approaches, primarily targeting organizations with lower cyber preparedness levels in English-speaking, wealthy countries like the US, the UK and Canada.

However, overall, the OCD report shows that the cyber extortion problem is universal, with 75% of all countries in the world having had businesses directly impacted since 2020.

Healthcare Sees 160% increase in Cyber Extortion

Over the past 12 months, all 20 industries classified by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) have been victims of cyber extortion.

As in last year’s report, manufacturing is the most targeted sector, followed by organizations in professional, scientific, and technical services.

The healthcare and social assistance sector, which suffered a 160% increase in cyber extortion attacks between 2023 and 2024, joins the top three most impacted industries for the first time since OCD started tracking cyber extortion in 2020.

These findings come during a challenging period for the healthcare industry, which suffered several major cyber-attacks over the past few months.

Incidents include the series of extortion campaigns against Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, and a breach in pathology provider Synnovis’ IT systems that led to sensitive patient information in the UK being leaked.