Cyber-Attackers Hit Sunwing Airlines

Thousands of passengers of Canadian low-cost airline, Sunwing Airlines Inc, face a fourth day of flight delays after a third-party system the airline uses was hacked, according to the CEO.

It has been widely reported this week that passengers remain stranded abroad and vacations have been delayed for others because of the technical issues that began on Sunday afternoon.

During an interview with CP24, Sunwing Airlines CEO, Mark Williams, revealed that the system the airline uses for check-ins and boarding was “breached.”

“Obviously, this is a terrible situation and one that we didn’t expect,” added Williams. “We certainly apologize to everyone for the inconvenience this has caused."

On Tuesday, the airline tweeted that they were manually checking people in for all flights.